MIFFLINBURG — Tuesday's game was a full-circle moment for Evelyn Osborne.
First, Osborne started the game with a lead-off home run to left field that gave Mifflinburg a 1-0 lead over Central Columbia in the bottom of the first inning.
After Osborne went yard, the Wildcats' offense was stagnant until the bottom of the seventh. Down three runs in their last chance at the plate, the Wildcats rallied and completed the comeback after Osborne ripped a walk-off single to give her team the 5-4 win in the key Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II matchup.
"I kinda hate that we wait til the last last inning to hit and everything," Osborne said. "But I think we worked together and we knew that we could finish the game strong and put everything together."
Even before Osborne's game-winning hit, the Wildcats had plenty to be excited about in the last of the seventh. Olivia Fetterman and Madison Fohringer belted back-to-back home runs to cut the Blue Jays' lead to 4-3 at the start of the frame.
After Aubrey Fluman drew a walk and Lainey Miller singled, Lily Martin worked a walk to load the bases. That set up Osborne, whose one-out single scored Fluman and Miller. Osborne finished the game with three hits.
"We were hitting the ball all game," said Mifflinburg coach Ron Hernandez. "I knew they had it in them. I think they just had to realize it, and when they did realize it, they knew they could put the bat on the ball. We just had some stuff go our way and a couple of them went over the fence and it was on from there. Momentum shifted to us."
Osborne, who's also a senior captain, caught freshman pitcher Taylor Stewart, who threw all seven innings for the win. Of the four runs scored by the Blue Jays, none were charged to Stewart's line.
In the top of the fourth, the Blue Jays tied the game at 1 when Ava Klingerman grounded into a fielder's choice. The Blue Jays took the lead in the top of the sixth after Isabel Snyder singled home Reece Knorr. Landri Knowles, who replaced Snyder as a courtesy runner, then scored on a Wildcats' error to make it a two-run game.
An inning later, Knorr hit a double that scored Kendra Zimmerman, who reached base via another Wildcats error.
Even though the Wildcats committed nine errors, they were still able to limit the damage on the scoreboard with Stewart's help.
"Taylor's been doing great all year," Hernandez said. "As for her age, she controls her pitches, she hits her spots and she's doing what she did (Tuesday) all year long."
With the win, the Wildcats remained atop the HAC-II standings with a 5-0 record in conference play. The Wildcats are 7-3 overall, which surpassed their win total from last season.
Before its win against Central Columbia (7-3, 3-2), Mifflinburg defeated Lewisburg 11-3 on Thursday. Lewisburg and Central Columbia met for last year's District 4 Class 2A championship, a game in which the Green Dragons won 7-4 on their way to the state final.
According to Osborne, winning games against Lewisburg and Central Columbia helps boost the confidence of a young Mifflinburg team.
"I think it helps a lot as a young team," Osborne said. "Everyone's confident in how they're feeling, and that we can do it against older teams, and we're all together because we're such a small team and we work together as one piece."
Mifflinburg hosts another HAC-II opponent in Shamokin on Thursday.
Mifflinburg 5, Central Columbia 4
Central Columbia;000;102;1 — 4-6-0
Mifflinburg;100;000;4 — 5-10-9
WP: Taylor Stewart. LP: Emma Yoder.
Central Columbia: Payton Crawford 2-for-2; Kendra Zimmerman 1-for-3, run; Reece Knorr 1-for-3, RBI double, run; Gabby Hashagan run; Isabel Snyder 2-for-3, RBI, run; Ava Klingerman RBI.
Mifflinburg: Evelyn Osborne 3-for-4, HR, 3 RBIs, run; Taylor Stewart 1-for-3; Olivia Fetterman 2-for-3, HR, RBI, 2 runs; Madison Fohringer 2-for-3, HR, RBI, run; Aubrey Fluman run; Lainey Miller 1-for-3, run; Hope Swarey 1-for-3.