It was mid-May when my wife Karen and I arrived at our destination — a small pond stocked heavily with brook, brown, rainbow and golden trout. Walking toward the water with the sun just breaking the horizon, we heard the shrill cry of an osprey.
The bird first appeared disturbed by our presence, but in short order it calmed back down, landing on a nearby dead tree. A few minutes later it took flight, first circling, then hovering in place above the water. Far below the bird we could see several trout rising as they fed on insects. Suddenly the osprey plunged towards the water. After the sudden attack, the bird rose back up into the sky with a small rainbow, perhaps 10 inches in length, firmly grasped in its talons. Carrying its catch, the bird departed, no doubt heading to its nest with breakfast for its chicks.
Once endangered by the effects of pesticides such as D.D.T., the osprey is once again expanding its numbers as it regains much of its original territory.
Called a fish eagle by many, the osprey is actually a member of the hawk family. Different sub-species of this bird can be found throughout the world, making it a very unique creature indeed.
Most often found near waterways, the osprey will hunt both fresh and salt water areas. Reservoirs, small ponds, streams, rivers and marshes all offer the bird potential food sources. Living mostly on fish, most of its prey will be in the 4 to 12-inch range. On occasion the bird may also prey on frogs, snakes and even small mammals. This typically occurs when fish are not available.
Considered unwanted competition by some anglers, I personally enjoy observing osprey and consider them an important port of the eco-system.
Unlike many raptors, ospreys flap their wings more than they glide. The birds have dark plumage on the top of their bodies with white being the primary color of the underside. One of the first things you will notice when observing ospreys is a crook or elbow- like appearance located in the wing. This feature can help identify birds at a distance. Birds average from 20 to 24 inches in length with a wing span of 4 1/2 to 6 feet.
Most ospreys migrate to Pennsylvania in April or May where, after finding a good location, will begin building a large nest similar to that of the bald eagle. Nests will be built out of sticks and ore often lined with grass or other vegetation. Itís been proven that man-made platforms can attract these birds, making ideal nesting locations.
The female will lay as few as two, or on rare occasions as many as four pinkish-white eggs. Brown spots on eggs are common. Incubation takes from 32 to 33 days. Once hatched, the birds will remain in the nest for up to two months before leaving.
Surprising to many, the bald eagle is often a competing species. Eagles have been known to observe hunting osprey, then attacking successful birds and stealing their catch.
Once having almost disappeared from the skies of Pennsylvania, the osprey is back and looks to have a bright future flying the sky and hunting the waterways of the Keystone State. Welcome back my fellow angler, welcome back.