SHIPPENSBURG — Teagan Osunde may have uncorked the second-longest throw of her relatively brief high school career — No. 1 came last weekend when the Lewisburg freshman claimed the District 4 Class AAA javelin title — but even that wasn’t enough to land her in the event finals.
Nor on the medal stand.
Osunde unleashed a 115-7 on her initial throw Saturday yet was unable to add distance during her subsequent efforts and had to settle for 12th place since she didn’t qualify for the finals. Since Osunde popped a 118-2 last weekend — a 14-foot PR — she appears to have a promising throwing future.
Danville’s girls competed in three events on Day 2, but Tina Bartholomew’s Ironmen were unable to gain any traction and did not pocket any medals.
Victoria Bartholomew clocked an 11:11.61 to finish 23rd in the 3,200-meter run — Shikellamy’s Bri Hennett (11:11.68) was 24th — then ran a leg on Danville’s 4x800 meter relay that posted a 9:40.74 that placed them 23rd. Sarah Sharp, Hannah Bartholomew and Bella Johns ran the other legs.
Johns was back on the track a short time later for the 800-meter run, but her 2:18.28 landed the Bucknell recruit in 19th place — eight spots higher than Shamokin’s Alexis Bressi (2:22.82). The Indians also had Madison Lippay in the high jump, but she no heighted early and was eliminated.