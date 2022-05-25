ALMEDIA — You wouldn't expect Nick Reeder to play the hero from way out in center field. However, there was the Montoursville senior cutting down multiple runs at the plate from the vast expanse at Engle Memorial Field.
Reeder threw out Lewisburg runners attempting to score in the third and fifth innings of Wednesday's District 4 Class 4 A semifinal at Central Columbia. Those were two of three runs the Green Dragons lost to plays at the plate, which loomed large in the Warriors' eventual 5-4 win.
"If we don't make those plays, the outcome's way different for us," said Reeder. "So just to bear down and make those plays when runners are in scoring position, that talks a lot about our team and how we just stay strong when our backs are against the wall."
Lewisburg was a only week removed from beating top-seeded Montoursville by a run to help clinch a district playoff berth. The Green Dragons (11-9) were up the challenge against Wednedsay, scoring three times in the second inning after falling behind 2-0. They pulled within 5-4 on Shea Girton's two-out RBI in the fifth, and put pressure on the Warriors for all but the first and last innings.
"We fought. We battled. We worked. I couldn't be any prouder of this team," said first-year Lewisburg coach Greg Girton. "One bounce here or there? Different ballgame. It was very close. Shows what kind of heart we have.
"It stings. This one will hurt for a little bit."
The Warriors (15-5), last year's district runners-up, moved to the final against Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I rival Danville at 2 p.m. Saturday at Williamsport's Bowman Field. The Ironmen (11-8) beat defending champion Midd-West, 3-2, in the other semifinal.
Montoursville swept Danville in their HAC-I games, 6-2 (on April 4) and 8-3 (April 27).
Lewisburg got a pair of hits from leadoff man Kaiden Wagner and Forrest Zelechoski, ultimately outhitting the Warriors 6-5. Zelechoski, Jack Blough and Wagner had RBI hits in the second — the latter pair with two outs — to surge in front 3-2.
The Warriors, who got a two-run single from Cole Remsnyder in the first, went back ahead 4-3 in the home second with RBIs from Remsnyder and Cameron Francis.
When the Green Dragons tried to answer in the third — Max Mitchell took a leadoff walk and moved to third base on wild pitches — Reeder tracked down a Michael Casale fly and threw out Mitchell at home.
With Montoursville in front 5-3 in the fifth, Blough and Wagner reached base to start the inning and were bunted into scoring position. Mitchell rapped a ball to Francis at third, and he threw home to trigger a rundown that ended with Blough being tagged for the second out.
Shea Girton then ripped a ball through the middle that drove in Wagner and appeared to score Mitchell with the tying run, as well. The plate umpire ruled Reeder's throw to catcher Matthias Albert and the tag was in time to end the inning.
"What do you do? You can't turn (the umpires) around. I talked to him and he said he was out. OK," said Girton. "Their center fielder? Hat's off to him. He has a cannon, and we challenged him. It took a perfect throw and he made a perfect throw."
"I was surprised both times because I was shallow. I saw their coach waving him in, and I didn't think that was a good move," said Reeder, who said the Warriors spent a portion of Tuesday's practice throwing home with runners breaking from second base. "If we don't get those two plays at the plate, it could be 6-5 and we go home."
Mitchell worked through early difficulty — allowing four runs on four hits and stranding five runners in two innings — to throw 109 pitches in 5 2/3 innings. He finished by striking out three of the last four batters he faced.
"He struggled first, and I asked him, 'How are you doing?' He goes, 'Let me in,'" said Greg Girton. "I trust him, and he gave me everything I could ask for."
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A SEMIFINAL
At Engle Memorial Field,
Central Columbia H.S.
MONTOURSVILLE 5, LEWISBURG 4
Lewisburg;030;010;0 — 4-6-1
Montoursville;220;100;x — 5-5-2
Max Mitchell, Forrest Zelechoski (6) and Shea Girton. AJ Llorente, Grayson Rinker (4) and Matthias Albert.
WP: Rinker. LP: Mitchell.
Lewisburg: Kaiden Wagner 2-for-4, run, RBI; Girton 1-for-2, run, RBI; Zelechoski 2-for-3, run, RBI; Jack Blough 1-for-3, RBI.
Montoursville: Nick Reeder 2 runs; Maddix Dalena 1-for-2, 2 runs; Llorente 1-for-3, RBI; Cole Remsnyder 2-for-3, 3 RBIs; Cameron Francis RBI; Ethan Stahl 1-for-3, run.