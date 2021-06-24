Danville girls lacrosse coach Carlene Klena didn’t want to understate the importance of senior Olivia Outt to the 2021 squad.
“She made the team,” Klena said.
Throughout the season it seemed that Outt provided whatever the Ironmen needed — a leadership presence for the many first-year players on the team; a defensive stopper; a consistent winner of draw controls; and a dominant goal scorer.
“It couldn’t have gone much better,” Outt said of her senior season. “The team has been great to be around.”
Outt finished tied for the team lead with 49 goals, and led the Ironmen in draw controls (106) and takeaways (30). She tied for second on the team with 18 assists, and was also second in loose-ball controls (51).
“She’s never concentrated on her stats; they’ve just kind of come,” Klena said. “It makes a huge difference when you’re focused on what to do for your team and not padding your stats.”
After leading Danville to its sixth District 4 title in seven seasons, and the first since 2018, Outt was selected as The Daily Item’s Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year.
Outt was denied a junior season due to the coronavirus pandemic, so she redoubled her lacrosse work heading into her senior year, playing in the summer and fall, while she competed in other sports.
“You’ve got to make priorities,” she said. “School comes first, but I went to lacrosse over other sports.”
Outt knew more of Danville’s scoring load would fall to her this season. Two of the program’s most prolific offensive players graduated in 2020, and all of the freshmen and sophomores would be competing for the first time at the high school level due to the 2020 season being canceled.
“Knowing we lost so many seniors, I knew I had to step up and be a scorer,” Outt said, adding she spent a lot of time honing her scoring skills in the offseason with assistant coach Joel Klena.
Outt found plenty of ways to score, including a nifty, no-look, over-the-shoulder goal in the district final.
“We always screw around at practice, trying to figure out the different shots we can get off,” Outt said. “We watch college games, and try to do those skills that they do.”
As important as Outt’s on-field contributions were, her intangibles and leadership were just as important to Danville’s success.
“I was definitely in a supporting role as a freshman and sophomore,” Outt said. “I knew someone needed to be the voice. Coach (Carlene) Klena talked to us about it, and I stepped up.
“I was just following the other captains that I’ve had, so I felt like I knew how to lead.”
Klena said her senior standout was “literally ... coaching on the field.”
That leadership was especially valuable early in the season, but even in the district final Outt was calling out instructions, encouragement and sometimes admonishments to her younger teammates.
“She has very strong leadership,” Carlene Klena said. “She has command of every position on the field.”
Early in the season, the Ironmen freshmen scored a lot at the behest of Outt.
“She stepped very naturally into the leadership role and took the reins,” Carlene Klena said. “Early in the season, she was teaching the freshmen the plays and they were racking up points as she directed them.”
About midway through the season, the Ironmen were hit hard by contact-tracing absences and other coronavirus safety protocols, and that’s when Outt shifted her own scoring into high gear.
“She could let go and take over,” Carlene Klena said.