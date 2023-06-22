MECHANICSBURG — The brainchild of veteran racing promoter and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee Alan Kreitzer just keeps getting better.
Hatched to keep drivers local when other states were putting on a “speedweek” series, the birth of Pennsylvania Speedweek came in 1991, and its first champion was the late National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Steve Smith, Sr. of New Oxford.
Thirty-three years later, Pa. Speedweek continues to attract major talent from around the globe for its grueling 10-race series spread over 11 days.
This year’s point fund is $30,000.
The grind begins tonight at Williams Grove Speedway, and then heads to Lincoln Speedway on Saturday followed by a trip to BAPS Motor Speedway on Sunday.
Lincoln will host its second date on Monday, June 26, followed by Grandview Speedway on June 27, and Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland on June 28.
A lone day off is Thursday, June 29, before the final four races lead into the Fourth of July holiday.
The crown jewel of Speedweek, the Mitch Smith Memorial, pays $20,000 to win on Friday, June 30 back at Williams Grove.
On Saturday, July 1, the teams head to Port Royal Speedway for the fifth annual Greg Hodnett Classic.
Selinsgrove Speedway will host the July 2 date, before Speedweek concludes at Port Royal on July 3 with the Keith Kauffman Classic which pays $15,000 to win.
All 10 dates will see a minimum payout of $8,000 to win the feature while four events pay $10,000 to win.
Smith, a 1995 inductee to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame, also raced Flathead Fords in the 1940s at tracks such as Gold Mine in Tower City. He defeated the United States Auto Club national sprint car stars at tracks including Williams Grove and Selinsgrove.
Brent Marks, of Myerstown, won more than $70,000 in his title-winning efforts, scoring four straight wins last year. He did not finish outside of the top 10 in capturing his first-ever Speedweek title.
The runner-up in points last year, Justin Peck, of Monrovia, Ind., scored six top-five finishes in the nine races that were held as rain won out at BAPS Motor Speedway. Peck, who drives for the Buch Motorsports team based out of Brownstown, owns one career Speedweek win, which came at Lincoln in 2021.
“It’s been kind of a rough year,” Peck said. “We won the Icebreaker at Lincoln after having some good runs in Florida, but it’s been a struggle ever since. We’ve had blown engines and blown tires when we were in a position to win races. I also suffered a concussion from a flip at Bridgeport Speedway.”
Peck earned the 2022 Ohio Speedweek points title.
“It takes the same mindset for both of them,” Peck said of the similarities between Ohio and Pennsylvania speedweeks. “You are getting ready to go through hell for 10 straight days. The tracks are so different in Ohio than Pennsylvania, and the mindset of a driver is completely different for Pennsylvania Speedweek as you don’t have to win all the races, but you must be good every night.”
The 24-year-old was one of 11 drivers who competed in all the Speedweek dates last year.
A total of 231 races have been held at 12 different tracks over the 32-year history of Speedweek with 48 different winners. Hall of Famer Lance Dewease, of Fayetteville, leads all drivers with 31 wins.
Adding to the argument that the winged 410 sprint car racing in Central Pa. is the toughest weekly circuit in the world, only 10 drivers have won a title in the 32-year history of the event.