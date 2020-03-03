The Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO — Malcolm Brogdon scored 26 points, T.J. Warren added 23, and the Indiana Pacers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 116-111 on Monday night after blowing a 15-point lead.
Indiana won its fourth straight, moving into a fifth-place tie with Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference.
Patty Mills scored 24 points to lead San Antonio and Trey Lyles added 20. The Spurs, who have lost eight of 11, dropped four games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for eighth place in the West.
San Antonio trailed 84-69 with 4 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter before rallying. The Spurs went ahead 102-98 with 6:44 remaining in the game, fueled by a pair of 3-pointers each from Mills and Lonnie Walker IV, and an emphatic slam by Walker.
Walker finished with 10 points.
n Bulls 109, Mavericks 107
CHICAGO — Coby White scored 19 points, Otto Porter Jr. added 18 in his return from a broken left foot, and Chicago hung on to beat Dallas when Luka Doncic’s desperation heave bounced off the rim.
Denzel Valentine added a season-high 17 points, and the Bulls won for just the second time in 12 games even though leading scorer Zach LaVine sat out with a strained left quadriceps.
They outscored Dallas 33-17 in the third quarter to turn a 10-point halftime deficit into an 81-75 lead, and withstood a big push in the final minute.
n Grizzlies 127, Hawks 88
ATLANTA — Gorgui Dieng had 17 points and 10 rebounds, leading nine Memphis scorers in double figures, and the Grizzlies pulled away in the second half.
Memphis, trying to protect its No. 8 spot in the Western Conference playoff field, has won two straight following five consecutive losses.
Jonas Valanciunas had 15 points with 15 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Josh Jackson had 15 points and Ja Morant scored 13.
n Knicks 125, Rockets 123
NEW YORK — Rookie guard RJ Barrett tied his season high with 27 points, and New York held on to beat Houston, snapping the Rockets’ six-game winning streak.
The Knicks pummeled the small-ball Rockets on the boards and in the paint to make a successful first impression in front of Leon Rose, the longtime player agent who was hired Monday as team president.
Julius Randle added 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Knicks, who held on after building a 21-point lead.
n Heat 105, Bucks 89
MIAMI — Miami stands alone, the first team to beat Milwaukee twice this season.
Jae Crowder and Jimmy Butler each scored 18 points, Goran Dragic added 15, and the Heat beat the Bucks, moving to 2-0 against the NBA’s best team.
Bam Adebayo had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Heat, who improved to 39-22, and matched their win total from last season with 19 games remaining. Kendrick Nunn had 13 points and Kelly Olynyk added 11 for Miami.
n Trail Blazers 130,
Magic 107
ORLANDO, Fla. — C.J. McCollum scored 41 points and Gary Trent Jr. added 24 to help Portland run away from Orlando.
Hassan Whiteside had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Trevor Ariza scored 11 as the Blazers ended a 3-game losing streak by outscoring Orlando 38-19 in the final period.
Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 30 points and 11 rebounds.
n Jazz 126, Cavaliers 113
CLEVELAND — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points, Rudy Gobert added 20, and Utah began a four-game trip against Eastern Conference teams with a win over Cleveland.
Donovan Mitchell had 19 points and nine rebounds, and the Jazz made 20 3-pointers while staying in the fifth playoff spot out West.