The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — The San Diego Padres needed a boost with a showdown against the Los Angeles Dodgers looming.
Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer didn’t wait to provide one.
Machado hit his third home run of the season during a four-run first and Hosmer added a two-run single in the second as the Padres jumped on the Pittsburgh Pirates early in an 8-3 win on Thursday.
The early outburst against Mitch Keller (1-2) helped San Diego earn a split of the four-game series against the Pirates, and finish 5-2 during an eastern swing through Texas and PNC Park.
n Braves 7, Marlins 6
ATLANTA — Dansby Swanson’s RBI single with the bases loaded capped a two-run rally in the ninth inning, and Atlanta beat Miami to snap a four-game losing streak.
The Braves recovered after blowing a 5-4 lead in the top of the ninth. Garrett Cooper singled to put Miami ahead.
n Diamondbacks 11, Nationals 6
WASHINGTON — Andrew Young delivered a grand slam for his first hit of the season to cap Arizona’s 10-run outburst in just two innings against Washington starter Patrick Corbin, and the Diamondbacks went on to beat the struggling Nationals.
Corbin, a left-hander in the third season of a six-year, $140 million contract, currently owns an 0-2 record and a 21.32 ERA after allowing nine earned runs while getting merely six outs against the Diamondbacks (5-8).
n Phils-Mets ppd.
NEW YORK — Rain postponed the finale of the four-game series between New York and Philadelphia, the Met’s third washout in five days.
The matchup between the Mets’ Jacob deGrom and Philadelphia’s Zach Elfin was called off about 50 minutes before the 12:10 p.m. start.
It was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on June 25 at 4:10 p.m. Both games will be scheduled for seven innings as part of pandemic rules.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Mariners 4, Orioles 2
n Mariners 2, Orioles 1
BALTIMORE — Mitch Haniger became the first Seattle player to homer out of the leadoff spot in both ends of a doubleheader, hitting a tiebreaking drive in the second game that led the Mariners to a sweep of Baltimore.
Haniger’s fifth-inning homer to left-center off Bruce Zimmermann (1-1) broke a 1-all tie, and gave him four home runs this season.
J.P. Crawford hit a tiebreaking, two-run double in the sixth inning that lifted Seattle to a win in the opener.
n Indians 4, White Sox 2
CHICAGO — Slumping José Ramírez connected for a go-ahead, two-run homer off Lance Lynn in the sixth inning, and Cleveland bounced back from being no-hit, beating Chicago.
n Twins 4, Red Sox 3
MINNEAPOLIS — Max Kepler’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning stopped a five-game losing streak for Minnesota, and broke a nine-game winning streak for Boston.
The Red Sox, who tied it in the eighth on Alex Verdugo’s three-run double, were on their longest winning streak since a 10-game run in 2018.
n Rangers 6, Rays 4, 10 innings
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Adolis Garcia’s first major league homer, a two-run shot in the 10th inning, gave Texas a victory over Tampa Bay.
Garcia drove a 1-2 pitch from Cody Reed (0-1) the other way into the right-field stands. Nick Solak and Charlie Culberson also homered for the Rangers.
n Royals 7, Blue Jays 5
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jakob Junis ran his consecutive scoreless streak to 14 innings as Kansas City staked him to a seven-run lead, and a shaky Royals bullpen held on after giving most of it back in a win over Toronto.