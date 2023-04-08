WILLIAMSPORT — Griffen Paige's two-run inside-the-park homer in the top of the sixth provided the winning runs in Midd-West's 7-6 victory over Loyalsock in Heartland Athletic Conference-crossover play on Saturday.
Aiden Everly worked a walk in the sixth, and after an out, Paige hit a ball to right field for an inside-the-park homer as the Mustangs improve to 3-0 on the young season.
Garret Leitzel pitched four plus innings of scoreless relief for the win — his second of the week. He struck out six and didn't walk a batter.
Ethan Nagy had a grand slam in the fourth inning for the Lancers (2-3). All six Loyalsock runs were unearned.
Midd-West 7, Loyalsock 6 (8 innings)
Midd-West;020;302;00 — 7-8-6
Loyalsock;200;400;0X — 6-5-5
Cole Keister, Garret Leitzel (4) and Matt Weimer. Alec Culp, Ethan Nagy (4) and Nick Laubach.
WP: Leitzel; LP: Nagy.
Midd-West: Aiden Everly, 2 runs, RBI; Griffen Paige 4-for-4, double, HR (6th, one on), 3 RBIs; Easton Erb 2-for-4, double; Weimer 1-for-3, RBI.
Loyalsock: Nagy 2-for-3, HR (4th, grand slam), 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Laubach 1-for-2, double; Preston Sortman 1-for-3, RBI.