The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Kyle Palmieri had two goals and an assist, Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves and New York beat New Jersey 5-1 on Monday night.
Pierre Engvall, Bo Horvat and Zach Parise also scored for the Islanders, who stopped a two-game losing streak and moved three points ahead of Pittsburgh for the first wild card in the Eastern Conference.
Eric Haula scored for the Devils and Vitek Vanecek finished with 31 saves. New Jersey, which clinched a playoff spot with a win against Ottawa on Saturday, remained three points behind first-place Carolina in the Metropolitan Division.
Senators 5, Panthers 2
OTTAWA, Ontario — Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist, Mads Sogaard stopped 32 shots and Ottawa beat Florida.
Alex DeBrincat, Tim Stützle, Erik Brannstrom and Shane Pinto also scored for the Senators, who won for just the third time in 10 games (3-6-1).
Gustav Forsling scored twice for the Panthers in their fourth straight loss.
Canadiens 4, Sabres 3
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Michael Pezzetta scored the decisive shootout goal and Montreal avoided playoff elimination by rallying to a win over Buffalo Sabres.
Brendan Gallagher forced overtime by scoring his 200th career goal in capping a 3-on-2 rush with a shot from the right circle 8:35 into the third period. Jordan Harris and Alex Belzile also scored for Montreal, and Jake Allen stopped 30 shots through overtime, while allowing one goal on six shootout attempts.