The global coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on Valley sports during 2020.
The pandemic began affecting sports in March, forcing the cancellation of the state swimming meet and state basketball playoffs at the high school level. At the collegiate level, the Patriot League women’s basketball tournament was canceled before the semifinals, and shortly after, the NCAA Tournament followed.
Then the entire spring sports season, both at the college and high school levels, was wiped out.
Once the fall rolled around, Bucknell and Susquehanna again did not play sports. However, Valley high schools were able to play and complete an abbreviated season.
And what a season it was for Valley schools. Southern Columbia won state titles in football and girls soccer. Lewisburg also claimed a pair of state championships, winning in boys soccer and boys cross-country. Warrior Run grabbed a state title in girls cross-country.
In addition to five team state championships, Warrior Run freshman Hannah Rabb finished as the Class 2A girls golf state runner-up, and Danville earned its first win in a state football playoff game.
Back in March, both the Bucknell women’s basketball team and Northumberland Christian girls basketball teams were still playing when the pandemic forced the early end of the season.
The top-seeded Bison were set to host a semifinal when the season ended. The Warriors were in the state quarterfinals for the first time in school history.