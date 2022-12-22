LANSFORD — Brian Britton scored a team-high 12 points in Southern Columbia's nonleague loss.
The Tigers (1-2) were outscored 37-17 in the first half. The Panthers' defense held them to seven points in the second quarter while Panther Valley scored 23.
Panther Valley 70, Southern Columbia 49
Panther Valley (6-2) 70
Drew Kobinda 4 0-0 10; Chase Weaver 3 5-7 12; Trey McAndrew III 1 0-0 2; Michael Pascoe 1 0-0 2; Stephen Hood 7 4-4 23; Logan Fisher 2 2-2 6; Austin Hadley 2 0-0 4; Brody Briener 1 0-0 2; Riley Hoben 1 0-0 2; Bradley Hood 0 2-2 2; Hayden Goida 1 0-1 2; Conner Penberth 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 13-16 70.
3-point goals: S.Hood 5, Kokinda 2, Penberth, Weaver.
Did not score: Cody Orsulak, Thomas Buyce, Eli Maynard, Ethan Gardiner, Brady Jones.
Southern Columbia (1-2) 49
Isaac Carter 2 0-3 4; Nate Gallagher 0 4-6 4; Jacob Hoy 2 2-5 6; Travis Wegrzynowicz 3 1-2 7; William Swank 2 1-2 6; Brian Britton 4 3-4 12; Anthony Martino 2 0-0 4; Tyler Arnold 0 3-4 3; Ben Gehret 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 15-28 48.
3-point goals: Britton, Swank.
Did not score: Jake Davis, Dominic Fetterolf, Braydon Griscavage, Chase Higgins.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia;10;7;12;18 — 49
Panther Valley;14;23;17;16 — 70