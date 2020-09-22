Panthers getting new look for Top 25 battle with Louisville

PITTSBURGH — For the first time in nearly 11 years, Heinz Field will host two Top 25 teams, when No. 21 Pitt (2-0, 1-0) takes on No. 24 Louisville (1-1, 0-1) on Saturday afternoon.
The last time two Top 25 teams played at Heinz Field was when Pitt hosted Cincinnati on Dec. 5, 2009.
The Top 25 hype doesn’t matter to Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi.
“I don’t really care. I’m worried about one game right now, worried about a really good, talented, athletic Louisville team coming into Heinz Field,” Narduzzi said. “I’m worried that our kids are mentally and physically prepared for that game.”
It will be the second Top 25 matchup in as many weeks for Louisville. The Cardinals lost to No. 12 Miami, 47-34, in a nationally televised game on Saturday night, but Narduzzi doesn’t expect that to affect their play against Pitt.
“I expect we’re going to get the best Louisville team,” Narduzzi said. “They’re going to be solid there.”
Alternate uniforms
The Panthers will have a new look for the important matchup. Pitt will don new steel gray uniforms for the game that pay tribute to the city of Pittsburgh and the Pitt campus. The design around the neckline pays homage to the distinctive iron gates of the Commons Room inside the Cathedral of Learning.
A logo featuring the silhouette of a metalworker set against a gold background is a tribute to blacksmith Samuel Yellin, who crafted iron gates and iron railings inside the Cathedral of Learning in the 1930s. Metallic gray helmets will feature the Panther logo on the side instead of the usual Pitt script.
Narduzzi said he loves the new look and wants his players to understand the history and significance behind the uniforms.
“It’s a neat theme,” Narduzzi said. “I don’t think our kids really realize what they’re putting on. I think they like the look, but later in the week I want them to know why it looks like it does.”