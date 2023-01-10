CATAWISSA — Junior Bryn Zentner scored a game-high 30 points, and Bloomsburg held Southern Columbia scoreless in overtime as the Panthers beat the Tigers, 65-54, in overtime in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III action on Tuesday night.
Zentner hit her fourth 3-pointer in the extra session and Teagan Serrano added a two-pointer, before Madeline Evans sank six straight foul shots as the Panthers outscored the Tigers 11-0 in overtime.
Evans chipped in 22 points for Bloomsburg (11-1 overall, 3-0 HAC-II).
Loren Gehret had 22 points to lead three Southern Columbia players in double figures. Ava Novak added 13 points, and Alli Griscavage finished with 11 points for the Tigers (5-5 overall, 1-2 HAC-III).
Bloomsburg 65, Southern Columbia 54 (OT)
Bloomsburg (11-1) 65
Maddy Devine 0 2-4 2; Bryn Zentner 10 4-6 30; Teagan Serrano 2 0-0 4; Cassie McGinley 1 0-0 2; Madeline Evans 4 12-18 22; Alyssa Shuman 1 4-4 7. Totals: 18 22-32 65.
3-point goals: Zentner 4, Shuman.
Did not score: None.
Southern Columbia (5-5) 54
Tasmiya Russell-King 1 0-0 2; Alli Griscavage 5 1-3 11; Tatum Klebon 3 0-0 6; Loren Gehret 6 7-7 22; Ava Novak 5 2-4 13. Totals: 20 10-14 54.
3-point goals: Gehret 3, Novak.
Did not score: Lucy Maclary, Ella Podgruski, Rachel Weikil.
Score by quarters
Bloomsburg;11;9;13;21;11 — 65
S.Columbia;13;16;9;14;0 — 54