The Associated Press
SUNRISE, Fla. — Sam Reinhart scored the winning power-play goal with 14.4 seconds left, capping a furious comeback by the Florida Panthers to beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 on Tuesday night.
Trailing 4-1, the Panthers scored four goals on a season-high 26 shots in the third period to snap a two-game skid.
Red Wings 2, Bruins 1
BOSTON — Marc Staal’s first goal of the season was the tiebreaker with just over eight minutes remaining in the third period, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 41 saves, leading Detroit over Boston.
It was the Red Wings’ 3,000th victory in franchise history.
Sharks 5, Devils 2
NEWARK, N.J. — Sharks leading scorer Timo Meier scored twice, James Reimer made 32 saves, and San Jose defeated New Jersey.
Noah Gregor, Jacob Middleton and Erik Karlsson also scored for the Sharks.
Wild 5, Coyotes 2
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Jordan Greenway had a goal and two assists, Kirill Kaprizov scored, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 29 saves as Minnesota beat Arizona.
Predators 6, Blue Jackets 0
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Filip Forsberg scored four goals, and Juuse Saros made 27 saves for his first shutout of the season, leading Nashville to a victory over Columbus.
Stars 4, Hurricanes 1
DALLAS — Roope Hintz scored his first career hat trick on an empty netter in the closing minutes, and Dallas beat Carolina for its fifth straight win.
Blues 4, Lightning 3, SO
ST. LOUIS — Ryan O’Reilly scored the lone goal in a shootout, and goalie Jordan Binnington rebounded from a rough start to lift St. Louis to a win over Tampa Bay.
St. Louis erased an early three-goal deficit, and has won its last five against the Lightning, the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.