CATAWISSA — Loren Gehret had a team-high 28 points, including all eight of Southern Columbia's first-quarter points, and 16 of its 18 points in the first half.
It wasn't enough as Bloomsburg controlled the glass with 21 second-chance points.
It all added up to a 62-50 win for the Panthers as they defeated Southern Columbia for a second time this season.
“We just weren’t running our offense,” Southern Columbia coach Kam Traugh said. “It’s hard to get Allie (Griscavage) the ball when she has somebody like (Madeline) Evans on her. We just didn’t play the offense we are capable of playing.”
Evans has continued to evolve as a player on the court for Bloomsburg.
Against Southern Columbia, she displayed that growth with a strong performance highlighted by outstanding defense, and 28 points and 15 rebounds.
The Panthers travel to Loyalsock Saturday night, and then welcome in Mount Carmel Tuesday at home.
“We’re coming into a hard three-game stretch, and we wanted to come into it strong tonight,” said Bryn Zentner, who finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. “They are a great team, and it will definitely give us momentum heading into the rest of the season. At the end of the day we want to come out each game and play our best game. We treat each one like it’s a playoff game.”
Bloomsburg coach John Wittman told Evans before the game she had to have energy and be everywhere. She was.
The senior center guarded Griscavage throughout the game. She limited Southern Columbia’s big to one-shot chances and shut her out in the opening half.
“She’s really good,” Evans said. “My coach told me I had to be strong and hunt her.”
Zentner drained a long 3 in the fourth quarter to put Bloomsburg up 52-42. She was clutch again for the Panthers, scoring 10 of her 17 points over the final two quarters.
“We’re all clicking and getting better each game,” Zentner said. “Everyone can score and pass. We all have moments, each one of us. It’s hard to defend.”
BLOOMSBURG 62, SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 50
Bloomsburg (14-1) 62
Bryn Zentner 6 4-6 18; Teagan Serrano 2 0-0 4; Cassie McGinley 1 1-2 3; Madeline Evans 11 6-6 28; Alyssa Shuman 4 0-0 8. Totals 24 11-14 62.
3-point goals: Zentner.
Did not score: Bella Pistola, Maddy Devine.
Southern Columbia (7-6) 50
Alli Griscavage 5 0-0 10; Tatum Klebon 2 0-0 5; Loren Gehret 9 10-10 28; Ava Novak 3 0-0 7. Totals 19 10-10 50.
3-point goals: Novak, Klebon.
Did not score: Alana Reuter, Ella Podgurski.
Score by quarters
Bloomsburg;13;14;18;17 — 62
Southern Col.;8;10;20;12 — 50