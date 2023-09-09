SELINSGROVE — Damien Pardoe and Logan Rodkey combined to score all of Selinsgrove's goals in an 8-1 nonleague win over Mifflin County on Saturday at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field.
Each finished with four goals.
Jake Keeney had two assists. Isaac Varner, Colin Findlay, Will Magee, Andrew Brown, Ben Gearhart and Pardoe all had assists for the Seals.
Xavier Goudreau had two saves for the Seals (4-1).
Selinsgrove 8, Mifflin County 1
First Half
S: Logan Rodkey (Isaac Varner), 35:09; S: Damien Pardoe (Colin Findlay), 30:14; S: Rodkey (Pardoe), 29:35; S: Rodkey (Jake Keeney), 24:19; S: Pardoe (Will Magee), 0:44.8.
Second Half
S: Pardoe (Keeney), 38:20; S: Rodkey (Andrew Brown), 34:18; MC: Grady Hoppel, 12:07; S: Pardoe (Ben Gearhart), 2:15.
Shots: S 17-5. Corners: MC 3-2. Saves: Mifflin County 6; Selinsgrove 2 (Xander Goudreau).