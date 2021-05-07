HUGHESVILLE — Bella Parra struck out nine without issuing a walk in a four-hitter, and Rachel Keister drove in a pair of runs in Midd-West's 4-2 win over Hughesville in a Heartland Athletic Conference softball crossover Friday.
The Mustangs (7-7) scored twice in the first inning, including Keister's two-out RBI single. She added another run-scoring hit with two outs in the fifth to make it 4-0. Keister went 3-for-3.
Marlo Spriggle had three hits, including a double, and scored a run. Alanna Keister was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Parra allowed two unearned runs for the win.
Midd-West 4, Hughesville 2
Midd-West;200;110;0 — 4-11-5
Hughesville;000;011;0 — 2-4-1
Bella Parra and McKennin Voss. Sarah Wertz and Jenna Davis.
WP: Parra. LP: Wertz.
Midd-West: Marlo Spriggle 3-for-4, double; run; Caroline Zerby 2-for-3; Sarah Shupp 2 runs; Rachel Keister 3-for-3, run, 2 RBIs; Storm Wilt 1-for-3; Alanna Keister 2-for-4, double, RBI.
Hughesville: Wertz 2-for-4; Davis 1-for-3; Addison Detweiler 1-for-3, run.