Penn State sophomore linebacker Micah Parsons on Monday was named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award. The Butkus Award has been given to the nation’s best linebacker at the end of each college football season since 1985.
Former Penn State linebackers LaVar Arrington and Paul Posluszny won the Butkus Award in 1999 and 2005, respectively. Former Ohio State linebacker James Laurinaitis is the most recent Big Ten linebacker to win the coveted award. He claimed the trophy in 2007.
Parsons leads Penn State’s defense with 57 tackles this season. He’s recorded 26 tackles over the Nittany Lions’ last two games after tallying 14 tackles against Michigan and 12 against Michigan State. Parsons made 10 tackles against Buffalo in Week 2. Last year, Parsons led Penn State with 87 tackles.
Eleven other players joined Parsons as semifinalists, including Big Ten standouts Jordan Glasgow (Michigan) and Joe Bachie (Michigan State). Bachie last week was suspended and ruled ineligible by the Big Ten for testing positive for performing-enhancing drugs following a randomly administered drug test.