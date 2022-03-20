Are you an experienced angler? Are you a parent, grandparent, uncle, aunt, or a friend to a youngster who might have an interest in learning how to fish? If so, why not make plans to participate in Pennsylvania’s one-day youth trout fishing season to be held on March 26?
During this one-day special season, children under the age of 16, possessing a free mentored youth permit or a Voluntary Youth Fishing License (at a cost of $2.97) may, when accompanied by an adult, fish for trout. This opportunity means that youngsters will receive first crack at the millions of freshly stocked trout now inhabiting Pennsylvania’s lakes and streams.
If, like me, you have a love for fishing, odds are that sometime in your youth someone took the time to show you the basics of the sport. Isn’t it time you passed that desire and knowledge on to the next generation? Why not take advantage of this opportunity to teach a youngster that fishing isn’t just a video game, but a hobby that can be enjoyed for a lifetime.
When choosing the best location to take a youngster fishing, I would suggest either a lake, pond or small stream. Such waters are much easier to fish than wide, fast rivers and creeks. The exception to this rule being a youngster who already has developed basic fishing skills such as casting and setting the hook.
Check your regulations booklet for a complete list of Pennsylvania’s stocked trout waters. The list is long and offers locations by county. With 3.2 million trout being released, the odds of your young angler connecting on a fish or two are very good.
While I’m a firm believer in the value of this special youth season, I would like to see two changes, however I doubt they will ever take place. First, I’d like to see this be a catch and keep season. The reason being that because of the two-fish limit, many adults will encourage youngsters to release fish in hopes of landing a larger trout to take home. While I’m a firm believer in catch and release, let’s not forget just how delicate trout are.
In untrained hands, fish can easily be injured then released, simply to die in the near future. The two-fish limit is in place for a reason — it’s to protect the resource. I can’t help but wonder how many smaller fish are being released only to perish. I’ve seen youngsters catch upwards of 50 trout. Just how many of those fish actually survive?
The second change I would like to see is for mentors not to be allowed to fish as they currently may. How can you give full attention to a youngster when you’re fishing yourself? Once again, consider how many fish the adult angler may be injuring. Is this truly fair to other anglers? In my opinion, allowing the mentor to fish is nothing more than a thinly disguised bribe for an adult to take a youngster fishing. Maybe my thoughts will ruffle a few feathers, but it’s how I honestly feel. I, for one, have never fished as a mentor and never will. To me it just doesn’t seem right. Doesn’t the child deserve your full attention? And if it’s an older, experienced child, shouldn’t you simply be enjoying watching them fish instead of competing with children?
A question I’ve been asked recently by readers is what is the incentive behind buying a Voluntary Youth License, when you can just as easily take the free permit? The answer to that question boils down to dollars and cents. For each license purchased at a cost of $2.97, the commission receives $5.00 in federal funding. This funding is then ear-marked for youth outreach and education.