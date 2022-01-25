MANDATA — When the ball moves for the Line Mountain offense, it's a sight to behold.
For the first 16 minutes of Tuesday night's Tri-Valley League boys basketball contest with Millersburg, the Eagles put on a passing display worth of the Harlem Globetrotters with 13 assists on 19 first-half baskets.
Trent Steinhart had 12 assists, while Line Mountain's inside duo of Riley Young and Jeremy Lubnow combined for 54 points as the Eagles knocked off Millersburg, 81-64.
"We looked great in the first half," Line Mountain coach Matt Johnson said. "When we move the ball like that ... we shot nearly 70 percent."
From the opening tip which Steinhart corralled and found a streaking Nick Snyder for a layup just three seconds into the game, the Line Mountain offense was clicking.
Young had nine first-quarter points, and Lubnow's bucket inside gave Line Mountain an early 10-point lead.
The contributions from all over the floor took some of the pressure off Young, the Eagles' 6-foot-5 swing man, who averaged 20 points per game last season.
"There isn't as much pressure on me. I can work through everybody to get a good shot," Young said. "With everybody cutting, and moving, I can get the ball to the other guys (for good shots), and it opens it up some for me."
However, Line Mountain (9-4 overall, 6-3 TVL) couldn't shake the scrappy Indians.
Millersburg cut the lead to five after an Isaiah Dyer 3-pointer late in the first quarter, before the Eagles scored the first 10 points of the second quarter.
The run ended up being a 14-2 spurt as Line Mountain opened an 18-point lead with 3:23 left in the first half. The Indians made another mini-run, but Steinhart and Lubnow combined for six points to end the first half to send the Eagles to the locker room with a 43-24 lead.
Millersburg remained in the game for most of the second half, using a 14-5 spurt to start the third quarter to get back within 10 points when Kerry Forney knocked down a 3-pointer to cut the Line Mountain lead to 48-38 with 4:16 left in the third quarter.
Young converted a three-point play to end the spurt, and when Nick Snyder knocked down a 3-pointer with 8.7 seconds left the Line Mountain lead was once again 60-44.
Millersburg (6-10, 3-8) had one last run in it as Dyer's 3-pointer with 4:06 left in the game had Millersburg back within 10 points at 69-59, but Young proved to be too much inside.
He converted his fourth traditional three-point play of the game with 3:55 left on his way to eight straight points to push the lead to 20 with less than two minutes to go.
Young finished with 33 points, eight rebounds and four assists. He'll enter Line Mountain's next game 10 points from 1,000 for his career.
Lubnow added 21 points and 13 rebounds — notching his double-double by halftime. Snyder had 11 points, and Steinhart finished with eight points and nine rebounds along with his 12 assists.
Dyer finished with 22 points and four steals. Nick Lepone added 16 points, and Forney finished with 15 points for Millersburg.
LINE MOUNTAIN 81, MILLERSBURG 64
Millersburg (6-10) 64
Isaiah Dyer 9 0-2 22; Nick Lepone 8 0-2 16; Waylon Troutman 3 0-0 6; Kerry Forney 5 3-4 15; Hayden Bixler 1 0-0 2; Jayden Kinzer 1 0-0 2; Chase Grassmyer 0 1-2 1. Totals 27 4-10 64.
3-point goals: Dyer 4, Forney 2.
Did not score: Cole Wallace.
Line Mountain (9-4) 81
Nick Snyder 4 0-0 11; Aiden Tressler 2 0-0 6; Riley Young 13 7-8 33; Jeremy Lubnow 10 1-2 21; Trent Steinhart 3 2-2 8; Mack Keim 1 0-0 2. Totals 33 10-12 81.
3-point goals: Snyder 3, Tressler 2.
Did not score: Quade Michael, Nathan Tice, Brody Bingaman.
Score by quarters
Millersburg;16;8;20;20 — 64
Line Mountain;21;22;17;21 — 81