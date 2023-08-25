DANVILLE — One of the calling cards of last year's Danville football team was the 20-point quarter, a devastating wave of scoring that crippled most opponents.
The Ironmen had 14 such outbursts, averaging more than one per game, with some of the best playmakers the program has known.
Friday night, with a mostly new cast of skill players and a new coach calling the shots, Danville opened the season by scoring 28 first-quarter points, something rare even for the 2022 scoring machine.
Madden Patrick fired two of his four passing touchdowns and ran for another; Bo Sheptock ripped off the first of two long scoring runs; and the Ironmen were well on their way to a 53-6 win over Bloomsburg in coach Carl Majer's debut at hot and muggy Ironmen Stadium.
"Losing people like Ty Stauffer, Carson Persing — everyone that we lost — that sucks, but we're just putting our work in and we focus on getting better every day," said Patrick. "We know if we get better every day we're going to be a good football team."
Patrick was 11-of-15 for 235 yards in his first varsity start, while Sheptock, a Berwick transfer, gained 90 yards on six carries. Aaron Johnson (four receptions for 110 yards) and Cameron Kiersch (3-68) each caught a pair of scoring passes as the Ironmen rolled up 50 points through three quarters.
"(The graduates) were all heck-of-a-players, but we had backups that were good and kids who started last year and came back who are really good," said Johnson. "They've helped our younger kids and everyone else just become a lot better."
Johnson, Kiersch and Chase Miller (who left early in the second quarter with a right leg injury and did not return) spearheaded an early defensive effort that forced three consecutive Bloomsburg punts and a turnover on downs. Danville started its four, first-quarter drives in Panthers' territory with an average starting point of the 30-yard line.
"That is great because it's a shorter field that we have to score," said Patrick, "but also our defense is getting off the field early so that means they're not as tired."
The Ironmen passed on their first four snaps, including a 22-yard gain to Kiersch, that set up Patrick's 1-yard touchdown sneak. Patrick and Kiersch hooked up for a 4-yard TD to cap a three-play, 40-yard series. Then Patrick found Johnson behind double-coverage on the right sideline for a one-play, 45-yard strike that made it 21-0.
After Danville stopped a keeper on fourth-and-2 at the Bloomsburg 30, Sheptock took the ball to end zone on the next snap. The 28-point quarter was something last year's team did just three times in 14 games.
"It was very helpful with our defense stopping them and making it short for us to punch it in and have a great opportunity to score," said Johnson. "We're getting better as every week goes on."
The Panthers punted for a fourth time early in the second quarter, and the Ironmen went ahead 35-0 with 8:46 to play in the half. The four-play, 64-yard drive was capped by a 42-yard scoring pass. Patrick hit Kiersch on a comeback route on the right seam, and as the junior cut across the field he picked up a huge block from receiver Cole Duffy on his way to the end zone.
Sheptock opened the third quarter with a 42-yard scoring run, breaking ankle tackles at two levels and keeping his feet to accelerate past the defense. Patrick gunned a pass to Johnson on a crossing route for a 34-yard TD, and the ensuing two-point play by the same two made it 50-0 midway through the third.
"I would give myself a higher grade, but I know we always can do better," said Patrick, who closed the game 10-for-12. "We can always strive for greatness; we can always do the little things better, and maybe put a goose egg on the board. But for the first game, you know, first-game jitters for the younger guys, it was just fun."
Danville junior Garrett Hoffman, who boomed eight touchbacks and five PATs, drilled a 36-yard field goal on the opening play of the fourth quarter.
DANVILLE 53, BLOOMSBURG 6
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Bloomsburg (0-1);0;0;0;6 — 6
Danville (1-1);28;7;15;3 — 53
ORDER OF SCORING
First quarter
D-Madden Patrick 1 run (Garrett Hoffman kick), 8:17
D-Cameron Kiersch 4 pass from Patrick (Hoffman kick), 5:31
D-Aaron Johnson 45 pass from Patrick (Hoffman kick), 3:39
D-Bo Sheptock 30 run (Hoffman kick), 1:14
Second quarter
D-Kiersch 42 pass from Patrick (Johnson kick), 8:46
Third quarter
D-Sheptock 42 run (Hoffman kick), 10:26
D-Johnson 34 pass from Patrick (Johnson pass from Patrick), 6:16
Fourth quarter
D-Hoffman 36 field goal, 11:38
B-Shane Frey 11 run (kick failed), 1:51
TEAM STATISTICS
;B;D
First downs;11;13
Rushes-yards;35-63;18-120
Passing yards;110;235
Comp.-att.-int.;12-16-1;11-16-0
Fumbles-lost;1-1;2-1
Penalties-yards;4-15;6-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Bloomsburg: Wyatt Brosious 16-25; Shane Frey 3-22, TD; Zach Leiby 5-13; Brady Horan 10-6; Dillyn Reibsome 1-(-3). Danville: Bo Sheptock 6-90, 2 TDs; Madden Patrick 4-31, TD; Jack Rarig 7-0; Griffin Mutchler 1-(-1).
PASSING — Bloomsburg: Brosious 9-12-0, 41 yds.; Frey 2-2-0, 35 yds.; Horan 1-2-1, 34 yds. Danville: Patrick 11-15-0, 235 yds., 4 TDs; Mutchler 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — Bloomsburg: Ryan Scherer 3-47; Jack Katulis 3-5; Gabe Dube 2-35; Dominick Rosini 1-12; Frey 1-11; Horan 2-0. Danville: Aaron Johnson 4-110, 2 TDs; Cameron Kiersch 3-68, 2 TDs; Carter Raup 2-36; Cole Duffy 1-13; Sheptock 1-8.