DANVILLE — Line Mountain’s defense did a good job of making the Danville offense uncomfortable.
Unfortunately for the Eagles, the Ironmen appear to thrive in chaos.
Ironmen quarterback Madden Patrick threw for 313 first-half yards — the sixth-best single-game mark in program history despite coming in just two quarters — and thew five devastating touchdowns to lead Danville to a 51-13 win over the Eagles.
For a team that put up 51 points and more than 500 yards of offense, Danville (2-0) looked sloppy, especially. The Ironmen sent only 10 players out to receive the opening kickoff. They committed a hold on the first play, and were flagged eight times for 77 penalty yards.
But any time penalties set up long distance or pass protection broke down, Patrick and his receivers had convincing answers.
“I thought we played them pretty well in the first half,” Eagles coach Brandon Carson said. “But with the players that Danville has … well, they’re going to make plays.”
Patrick’s favorite target was Aaron Johnson, who had two TDs and 142 receiving yards before coming out for the second half without pads and his right shoulder taped.
And Patrick found lots of fun ways to ruin the Eagles’ night. Whether it was buying time with his legs and throwing deep down field, or on one play, throwing a backhand toss that looked more like he was starting a 6-4-3 double play.
“You can’t coach that,” Danville coach Carl Majer said. “(Patrick) is just a good student-athlete of the game.”
Line Mountain wasn’t full strength, playing without starting quarterback Kaiden Maurer, who fractured a wrist in last week’s opener. Carson learned this past Wednesday that Maurer would be out, and he installed backup Nolan Baumert as the starter.
“We’d been repping Nolan at QB,” said Carson, who added that Maurer will be out at least a few weeks. “Nolan gives us a nice option at QB.”
DANVILLE 51, LINE MOUNTAIN 13
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Line Mountain (1-1);7;0;0;6 — 13
Danville (2-0);14;27;7;3 — 51
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
D-Madden Patrick 19 pass to Cole Duffy (Garrett Hoffman kick), 9:23
D- Patrick 63 pass to Aaron Johnson (Hoffman kick), 3:46
LM- Quinn Dunkelberger 1 run (Chase Zerbe kick), 2:15
Second quarter
D- Patrick 24 pass to Johnson (kick faied), 11:14
D- Patrick 65 pass to Duffy (Hoffman kick), 8:47
D-Bo Sheptock 1 run (Hoffman kick), 4:59
D- Patrick 19 pass to Cameron Kiersch (Hoffman kick), 1:39
Third quarter
D-Kiersch 1 run (Hoffman kick), 1:25
Fourth quarter
D-Hoffman 28 field goal, 8:31
LM- Ethan Lenker 1 run (pass failed), 2:23
TEAM STATISTICS
;LM;D
First downs;11;16
Rushes-yards;44-207;28-215
Passing yards;6;313
Comp.-att.-int.;1-5-0;55-22-0
Fumbles-lost;2-0;1-0
Penalties-yards;8-38;8-77
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Line Mountain: Nate Baumert 9-94; Noah Ringes 8-50; Ian Bates 13-23; Ethan Lenker 4-20, TD; Quinn Dunkelberger 4-14, TD; Kaden Dunkelberger 2-9; Chandon Maurer 2-2; Team 2-(-5). Danville: Bo Sheptock 11-99, TD; Madden Patrick 7-99; Cameron Kiersch 4-13, TD; Griffin Mutchter 1-8; Jack Rarig 2-2; Team 2-0; Lucas Peterson 1-(-6)
PASSING — Line Mountain: Baumert 1-2-0, 6 yds; K. Dunkelberger 0-3-0. Danville: Patrick 15-22-0, 313 yds., 5 TDs.
RECEIVING — Line Mountain: Maurer 1-6. Danville: Aaron Johnson 7-142, 2 TDs; Cole Duffy 3-88, 2 TDs; Kiersch 2-50, TD; Carter Raup 2-32; Sheptock 1-1.