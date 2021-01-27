The Associated Press
NEWARK, N.J. — Nolan Patrick, Joel Farabee and Ivan Provorov scored third-period goals, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the New Jersey Devils 5-3 Tuesday night for their first road win.
James van Riemsdyk scored two power-play goals and Brian Elliott made 23 saves as the Flyers came back to win after blowing an early two-goal lead. Provorov, who had an empty-net goal, and Claude Giroux each had two assists.
Michael McLeod and Travis Zajac scored for the Devils, who hit a crossbar and a goalpost early in the third period with the score tied at 2. Scott Wedgewood, filling in with Mackenzie Blackwood in the COVID-19 protocol, made 26 saves for New Jersey. Pavel Zacha closed out the scoring with 1:08 to play.
n Bruins 3, Penguins 2
BOSTON — Craig Smith scored with 11 seconds left in overtime, and Boston recovered after blowing a two-goal lead to beat Pittsburgh.
Brad Marchand had a short-handed goal and assisted on Nick Ritchie’s goal to help the Bruins earn their third straight victory. Tuukka Rask stopped 28 shots, giving up both Pittsburgh goals after he injured himself midway through the third period.
The Penguins rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third, with Jason Zucker making it 2-1 midway through the period and Kasperi Kapanen tying it with 3:16 to go. They had two exceptional chances to win it in overtime, but Evgeni Malkin’s breakaway early in the extra period went over Rask’s shoulder and off the crossbar; they had a 3-on-0 with about a minute left but didn’t get a shot off.
Instead, Smith converted on a give-and-go with David Krejci in front of the net.
Tristan Jarry stopped 33 shots for Pittsburgh, which had won four straight since starting the season 0-2.
n Sabres 3, Rangers 2
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo captain Jack Eichel’s first goal of the season gave him some relief, and provided a lift for the Sabres.
Eichel, Dylan Cozens and Tobias Rieder scored for Buffalo, which rallied for a win over New York.
n Capitals 3, Islanders 2
WASHINGTON — Justin Schultz scored the go-ahead goal with 26.4 seconds left, Vitek Vanecek made 32 saves, and Washington beat New York despite another injury to a key player.
Schultz’s goal allowed the Capitals to narrowly avoid a fifth consecutive overtime game, which has never happened in franchise history.
Washington lost center Lars Eller midway through the third period when he was hit into the glass from behind by Leo Komarov, who was assessed a major penalty for boarding.
n Panthers 4,
Blue Jackets 3, SO
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Patric Hornqvist scored the tying goal with three seconds left in regulation, and had the game winner in a shootout as Florida beat Columbus.
Hornqvist beat Joonas Korpisalo in the fifth round of the shootout to end it after Columbus’ Mikhail Grigorenko’s try went into the pads of Panthers’ stopper Sergei Bobrovsky.
n Predators 3,
Blackhawks 2, OT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Roman Josi scored at 2:57 of overtime to give Nashville a victory over Chicago.
Yakov Trenin and Mikael Granlund had the other goals for Nashville, which snapped a three-game losing streak.
n Jets 6, Oilers 4
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and three assists, and Winnipeg rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Edmonton.
n Stars 2, Red Wings 1, OT
DALLAS — Jason Dickinson scored 1:32 into overtime, and Dallas won a third straight home game to start its delayed season, beating Detroit.