The Daily Item
Danville freshman Madden Patrick threw a costly interception midway through the third quarter of Friday’s key Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II game against Montoursville.
Not only did it lead to the Warriors’ game-tying touchdown, but it was the kind of mistake that can destroy a young player’s confidence, and make a play-caller question his trust in the passing game.
Patrick had time to look over the field on second-and-8, but he threw late, and short over the middle. Montoursville’s Dylan Blackwell had to dive for the ball, and still he had the best shot at a catch.
The silver lining for the Ironmen was they had averaged 5.6 yards per carry to that point, so they could afford to be more cautious with the ball if need be.
However, before the third quarter ended, Danville’s coaching staff dialed up a pass play for Patrick that shifted the momentum fully to the home side.
“We wanted to get him right back in the saddle,” said Ironmen coach Mike Brennan. “He generally takes care of the ball, (but) he made an error. He’s a freshman in high school; it’s going to happen. We didn’t feel the need to baby him at that point. We had to come right back to him.”
Danville led 14-7 when the play call was made, a lead courtesy of Aaron Johnson’s 65-yard run on a reverse. Still, the Ironmen had first down at their 38-yard line with just more than a minute to play in the third and the entire fourth quarter yet to unfold.
Patrick fired the ball on a rope, maybe 20 yards to the home boundary, to all-state linebacker/fullback Mason Raup. The junior smashed his way through a defender and bolted down the sideline, stopped inside the Montoursville 5 by Isaiah Fenner. Danville scored two plays later to go ahead 21-7.
“We told him to be cautious. We certainly reminded him it was first down, but we wanted to get him back in it,” Brennan said. “We want to make sure he knows he’s the guy. We had confidence in him to bounce back and make a play.”
Patrick, making his second varsity start in place of injured starter Zach Gordon, directed two more fourth-quarter scoring drives, including one that he capped with a 3-yard sneak. He finished 6-of-8 passing for 79 yards, bringing his season totals to 26-of-40 for 370 yards and 3 touchdowns.
“With Zach being out, Madden had to step up,” said Raup. “He’s young, so he’s going to make his mistakes every now and then, and we’ve got to pick him up. He made that pass after throwing the pick, and he didn’t dwell on his mistake. He had a good game going forward.”
—Scott Dudinskie
Large gains
Big plays were huge for Milton in its 15-14 win over Mifflinburg on Friday night. The Black Panthers hit a 94-yard TD and a 38-yard pass to set up its second touchdown — both to Peyton Rearick.
Without those plays Milton managed just 135 total offense against the Mifflinburg defense.
The Wildcats held Milton to a season-low 94 yards rushing. Emmanuel Ulrich had three tackles for a loss on a the same Milton possession in the second half, and Lucas Whittaker had two tackles for a loss from his linebacker spot.
— Todd Hummel
Turnovers provide the margin of victory
Milton only loss of the season so far came against a Central Mountain, and one of the main culprits accoriding to Milton coach Phil Davis is the lack of the turnovers caused by his defense.
In Friday night’s win, two second-half turnovers forced by the Black Panthers defense played a big role in the Milton’s win.
“I go back to the two turnovers we created. That was a point of emphasis for this week. We didn’t get any turnovers last week,” Davis said. “We stripped the ball as (Mifflinburg) were going in, and we score on a 94-yard play. They’re coming down to ice the game, and we stripped the ball, and recovered. The next play we hit a thirty-some yard pass.
“Those turnovers provide a lift on offense, too.”
—Todd Hummel
Historic loss
Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth been around a lot of big games in his long career, and he sensed something a little different before his Tigers’ 65-game winning streak was snapped by Wyomissing in a 41-21 loss on Friday night.
His normally loose, and loquacious group knew they were in a tough fight against the No. 1-ranked team in Class 3A.
“I don’t know how much the weight of tying the record played into it, but their demeanor coming into the game was different than it normally is,” said Tigers coach Jim Roth. “They were more quiet and more laid back. They’re usually more outgoing and carefree. You ever know how to take it as a coach. It was just out-of-character for this team.”
Now Roth’s biggest question for the rest of the season. Can his team bounce back from what seems to be a momentual loss?
“They have to respond to the adversity that comes with this loss,” said Roth. “There’s still almost half of a regular season and hopefully a playoff run still in front of us.
“It’s not the same feeling as losing your last game.”
—Daily Item staff