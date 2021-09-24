DANVILLE — Being a varsity quarterback as a freshman is difficult enough by itself.
Add in the challenge of making your first start unexpectedly in the middle of the season, and it tends to get even harder, but it was stress-free for Danville’s Madden Patrick.
Patrick dazzled in his first start, completing 11 of 12 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Ironmen to a much-needed bounce-back win over Central Columbia, 47-6.
“It was a great team effort,” Danville coach Mike Brennan said. “We moved the ball through the air, ran the ball well and played great defense. We knew we had to right the wrongs from last week’s loss (against Loyalsock). We had to be sharper, crisper and play a cleaner game, and we checked a lot of boxes tonight. One of those boxes was Madden’s development. He did a great job and we’re very proud of him, but it’s back to work tomorrow.”
Patrick completed a pair of passes on Danville’s (4-1) opening drive before running back Ty Stauffer found paydirt from five yards out on the eighth play, allowing the freshman quarterback to quickly settle in and help keep his composure.
“My nerves went away on the first drive,” Patrick said. “Our O-Line was pushing up front. Ty Stauffer had a great run to score on that first drive, and that got the wheels moving.”
Not stopping there, Patrick completed each of his first nine pass attempts before his lone miscue halfway through the third quarter.
“Even I couldn’t have expected to play this well,” he said. “I got some good time in the pocket, my receivers consistently got open and we just played Ironmen football. We got the wheels moving again and we’re back on the right track. Last week didn’t go our way, but now we’re playing up to our potential again.”
Stauffer finished with a game-high 84 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries to compliment the passing game.
Through the first five games of his junior campaign, he has already amassed 550 rushing yards and nine scores on 67 attempts.
“We didn’t get enough snaps last week for lots of different reasons, so to get Ty back on track a bit tonight was good,” Brennan said. “We gave him some great protection. We came out of the locker room quick and that’s what we needed to do tonight. I’m proud of them for their effort.”
Carson Persing led the Ironmen’s receiving corps with 112 yards and two touchdowns on six catches, good for the third 100-yard game of his junior season and 13th of his career.
Hayden Winn caught the other touchdown pass for Danville.
“It makes it so much easier,” Patrick said of his squad’s top-notch receivers group. “They’re very quick and they’re also great leaders. It makes things so much easier with them on the team.”
As impressive as Danville’s offense was, tallying 395 total yards and 23 first downs, the Ironmen defense was equally impressive.
The Blue Jays (2-3) were limited to just 21 net yards and a single first down in the first half.
DANVILLE 47, CENTRAL COLUMBIA 6
Central Columbia (2-3);0;0;0;6 — 6
Danville (4-1);14;27;0;6 — 47
First quarter
D-Ty Stauffer 5 run (Aaron Johnson kick)
D-Hayden Winn 8 pass from Madden Patrick (Johnson kick)
Second quarter
D-Johnson 13 run (Johnson kick)
D-Carson Persing 17 pass from Patrick (Johnson kick)
D-Stauffer 12 run (Johnson kick)
D-Persing 3 pass from Patrick (Johnson kick)
Fourth quarter
D-Cameron Kiersch 13 run (no attempt)
CC-Cole Bradley 16 pass from Ryan Hons (pass failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
;CC;D
First downs;6;23
Rushing-yards;21-32;30-213
Passing;6-14-1;11-13-0
Passing yards;68;182
Total yards;100;395
Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-yards;5-37;5-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Central Columbia: Auston Rainier 3-13; Aidan Huntington 4-11; Ryan Hons 4-5; Logan Welkom 3-4; Gaje Gombert 1-4; Greyson Shaud 4-1; Nathan Smith 2-(-6). Danville: Ty Stauffer 18-84, 2 TDs; Carson Persing 2-48; Cameron Kiersch 3-35, TD; Kory King 5-28; Aaron Johnson 1-13, TD; Mason Raup 1-5.
PASSING — Central Columbia: Hons 2-7-0, 51 yards, TD; Welkom 3-5-0, 14 yards; Shaud 1-2-1, 3 yards. Danville: Madden Patrick 11-12-0, 182 yards, 3 TDs; Luke Huron 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — Central Columbia: Cole Bradley 2-51, TD; Rainier 1-8; Eli Book 2-6; Alex Roberts 1-3. Danville: Persing 6-112, 2 TDs; Ethan Morrison 1-35; Hayden Winn 2-16, TD; Huron 1-12; Raup 1-7.