BETHLEHEM — The Patriot League Council of Presidents endorsed a plan for a league-only men’s and women’s basketball schedule for the 2020-21 season, beginning on Jan. 2 on Monday.
League play will be contingent on the league and its member institutions being able to conduct competition in ways that protect the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, staffs and their communities.
Consistent with the prioritization of health and safety, the 2020-21 schedule format features a significant reduction in travel and overnight stays. No teams will be permitted to fly to games. Instead of the league’s traditional double round-robin format, teams will play an increased number of games against league opponents in closer geographic proximity.
“We have accomplished the first step in the planning process for the 2021 Patriot League men’s and women’s basketball season,” said Lafayette College President Alison Byerly, Chair of the Council of Presidents. “The Council of Presidents places the highest value and priority on League competition and we believe this model offers the best opportunities for us to conduct a safe and successful League season.”
The 10 Patriot League institutions will be divided into three regional mini-conferences with teams playing four games against each regional opponent. Additional League games will be played outside of the mini-conferences to complete the 16-game regular-season schedule.
To reduce travel and overnight stays, schools will play against the same opponent on consecutive days, primarily Saturdays and Sundays, with a limited number of exceptions.
League institutions, other than the United States Military Academy and the United States Naval Academy, will be precluded from participating in non-League contests this season. Because Army and Navy are unique in their environments and their missions within higher education, their pursuit of non-League competition, as considered appropriate by their respective Superintendents, is permitted.
The Patriot League men’s and women’s Basketball Championships will include eight teams. The men’s quarterfinal round is scheduled for March 6, while the women begin quarterfinal-round play on March 7. The men’s semifinal round will be played on March 10, followed by the women’s semifinals on March 11. The Patriot League men’s and women’s basketball championship games are both scheduled to be played on March 14.
In that meeting Monday, the league also announced its plans for its fall sports in the second semester.
In late September, the NCAA announced championship dates and playing-season parameters for the conduct of fall sports during the second semester. In the Patriot League, this includes the sports of field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball, as well as a championship event in the sports of men’s and women’s cross country.
Recognizing the many challenges and uncertainties that still must be considered in order for such competition to occur, the Council of Presidents supported continued planning for competitive schedules under the following parameters:
n Student-athletes will return to campus for the second semester at the same time as the student body, in accordance with institutional protocols and timelines;
n A reduced competitive schedule designed to meet the requirements to qualify for NCAA championships;
n No overnight stays or air travel; and,
n Reduced Patriot League championship brackets, based upon the sport.
Consistent with all planning around the possible return to play, the conduct of competition in all 24 League sports, including League championships, will be contingent on the League and its member institutions being able to conduct competition in ways that protect the health and safety of student-athletes and their communities.