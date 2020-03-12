The Patriot League canceled all spring athletic practices and competitions through the remainder of the school year following a decision by the Patriot League Council of Presidents.
The Patriot League sent out a release today, announcing the decision. The decision will be effective Monday, March 16.
That means tonight's Patriot League's women's basketball semifinals, including one at Bucknell University, will go on as scheduled, according to Ryan Sakamoto, the league's Assistant Commissioner of Communications. Holy Cross travels to Bucknell tonight and Lehigh visits Boston University. If Bucknell wins tonight, it would host the championship game Sunday.
"Recognizing that the health and safety of our students and broader communities is our priority, and based on the ongoing spread of COVID 19 (2019 novel Coronavirus), the Patriot League Council of Presidents has made the difficult and challenging decision to cancel all spring athletics practices and competitions through the remainder of the academic year," the release says.
Bucknell University will transition to remote learning on March 19. Several other league schools have made similar decisions.
"While we recognize the deep disappointment that will be felt by our student-athletes, coaches, and communities, a continuation of spring seasons is untenable," the presidents wrote.