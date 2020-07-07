Patriot League creates group to fight racism

Bucknell men’s basketball coach Nathan Davis and administrator Maisha Kelly are both part of the Patriot League Anti-Racism Commission, which was announced Monday.
The purpose of the Commission is to identify systemic racism and seek solutions for long-term change within the conference.
“I believe that the formation of the Patriot League’s Anti-Racism Commission is a vital and positive step in the continued efforts of our league institutions to educate and prepare our student-athletes to influence the nation and the world in positions of leadership,” Davis said.
Current and former student-athletes will participate in the Commission, along with coaches and administrators from Patriot League schools.
“The voices and experiences of our current and former student-athletes, coaches and administrators, as brought together by the League, are powerful,” Patriot League Commissioner Jennifer Heppel said. “The work of the Commission will intersect with existing and planned institutional initiatives and resources in order to maximize the value of the collective whole toward ensuring policies, operations and structure are absent of systemic racism.”
The Commission’s formation stemmed from conversations with a group of Black and Brown head and assistant coaches from multiple sports across the League. The Commission aims to address areas including recruitment, education, creation of support infrastructures and generational impact.
“I commend the efforts and discussions of the Patriot League’s Black and Brown basketball coaches to push this work forward as a top priority as we live through a time when our Black and Brown student-athletes, coaches and staff members continue to realize the realities of systemic and structural racism,” said Kelly, Senior Associate Director of Athletics, Development, Senior Woman Administrator at Bucknell.
Boston University women’s basketball coach Marisa Moseley said the Commission shows student-athletes and staff members of color that “their lives, experiences and voices matter.”
Support for the Commission was secured from on-campus administrators and the Patriot League Council of Presidents.
“The creation of the Patriot League Anti-Racism Commission represents an acknowledgment of the role of systemic racism in athletics and a commitment to combating it within the Patriot League,” said Lafayette College President Alison Byerly, the Chair of the Patriot League Council of Presidents.
Davis said he was thankful the Commission was created, and he hoped it would develop policies that are free from systemic racism.
“It is my sincere hope and expectation that this Commission will be able to work with our student-athletes in order to help our league institutions create and advance policies that will lead to a better and more inclusive educational experience for all,” he said.
Loyola (Maryland) men’s basketball coach Tavares Hardy said that through the Commission each Patriot League school had a chance to bring about real change to improve the lives of Black and Brown students at Patriot League schools.
Boston University men’s basketball coach Jon Jones said there was a lot of work to do, but added that the Commission was a good step.
“It will require a lot of hard discussions from everyone to look at our practices and see how we can do a better job at our institutions,” Jones said.