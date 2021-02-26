Bucknell women’s basketball coach Trevor Woodruff breathed a sigh of relief Thursday.
The unbeaten Bison (8-0) were in danger of not reaching the 12 games that were required by the Patriot League to qualify for the conference tournament, but on Thursday, the league office announced that the 12-game requirement was being waived and all teams would be eligible for the tournament.
“Once they decided not to play any games in December, I thought it would be a challenge for everyone to get to 12 games,” Woodruff said. “Obviously, I hoped it wouldn’t be us who didn’t get there. I thought it was the right decision to expand the tournament.”
All 10 men’s basketball teams and nine of the women’s basketball teams — Colgate opted out — are scheduled to now compete in the Patriot League tournaments.
“From the time the league first modeled the basketball season last fall, we have been committed to a process of continual evaluation and adaptation,” Patriot League Commissioner Jennifer Heppel said. “The decision to modify the championships is in line with that commitment, and it is exciting to be in a position to offer increased access and opportunity. As the season progressed, it was clear that due to the disparity in the number of games played across the league, determining access to a reduced championship field would result in outcomes that only compounded the pressures and challenges of the season. Expanding the championships to include all available teams and adjusting the seeding criteria accordingly is both logical and thoughtful.”
The best team in each mini-conference will still receive the top three seeds, but now the remaining teams will be seeded by overall winning percentage in conference games.
On the men’s side, Holy Cross has played 16 conference games, while American has played seven. The disparity isn’t as great on the women’s side as Holy Cross and Army have played the most games at 14, while Navy and Bucknell have played only eight.
“While we had anticipated that there would be challenges to get through a season, no one could have predicted the amount of disruption that we have faced as a league,” Bucknell Director of Athletic and Recreation Jermaine Truax said. “Due to the wide disparity in the number of games played throughout the league and trying to navigate through multiple interruptions, we felt access and opportunity for our student-athletes was the single most important consideration in reverting to a full-field tournament.”
Bucknell is in line to earn the top seed on the women’s side, while the Bison men are one of two teams that are currently .500 in conference play. Bucknell and Army are tied for fourth at .500, but if both teams go 2-0 this weekend, the Bison would have a better winning percentage (6-4 vs. 8-6). The Bucknell men could still earn the No. 3 seed, if Lehigh sweeps Lafayette this weekend.
The Patriot League men’s tournament is scheduled to begin March 3 with a pair of play-in games, followed by the quarterfinals on March 6. The women’s tournament has one play-in game March 4, and the quarterfinals are scheduled for March 7.
“I look forward to watching our Bison teams compete for a Patriot League championship and hopefully earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament field,” Truax said. “March is always an exciting time, and this year’s men’s and women’s basketball tournaments should be very interesting to follow.”
Since the Bucknell women are not scheduled to play any more regular-season games, the Bison are locked into the No. 1 seed. When the Bison take the court for their quarterfinal on March 7, it will be their first game since a 73-68 road win at Lehigh on Jan. 31, a span of five weeks.
“We just have to do it,” Woodruff said. “I don’t think anyone expects us to be the same team as when we walked off the court at Lehigh. We just have to be the best version of ourselves we can be.”
When the Bison have taken the court, they’ve done well. However, the women’s team has had 12 games canceled from its original conference-only schedule, including each of the final eight regular-season games.
“This has been the most difficult month, season of my career,” Woodruff said. “I’m sure for the players it’s the same. I’ve dealt with some challenging incidents in the past, but those have been one-off events that you dealt with and moved on. This is an ongoing challenge that never lets up. It’s exhausting, maddening.”
For now, the Bison have a chance, but Woodruff said he was anxiously awaiting when the team could compete again.
“Until we’re back on the court, I won’t be able to feel good,” he said.