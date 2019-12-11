Here we go again.
A videographer connected to the New England Patriots caused a ruckus in the pressbox in Cleveland over the weekend.
The cameraman, seated in front of a Cincinnati Bengals employee, taped footage focused on the visiting sideline – including signals being sent onto the field by the coaching staff.
That is a violation of NFL rules, and the above facts are not in dispute by any party.
What comes next will be the subject of great dispute and yet another insane subplot to New England’s nearly two-decade long dynasty.
The Patriots insist this is all an innocent misunderstanding. They say they sent a three-person crew to Cleveland to get footage for an upcoming documentary on an advance scout.
And there is precedent for that explanation. The team has produced a series of “Do Your Job” videos for its YouTube channel this season. Each episode focuses on a behind-the-scenes employee and the ways he or she helps the on-field product succeed.
A story on an advance scout going out to watch the next week’s opponent fits perfectly into that narrative.
However, this is New England, and when that’s the case, nothing is simple.
The 1-12 Bengals are preparing to host the Patriots on Sunday, and this distraction is the least of first-year coach Zac Taylor’s worries. Cincinnati will be caught in the middle of it just as the Indianapolis Colts were with Deflategate, and the New York Jets were with Spygate the first time around.
And that’s where things start to get complicated for New England.
In 2017, the franchise was docked a first-round draft pick, coach Bill Belichick was fined $500,000 and the team was fined $250,000 for taping signals from the opposing sideline. Belichick said at the time he had misinterpreted the NFL rule governing the practice.
Then he went out and unleashed hell on the league, completing the first 16-0 regular season before losing in a classic Super Bowl against the New York Giants.
This situation quite likely will serve as similar motivation for a 10-3 Patriots team that already is hearing the nearly annual speculation the dynasty is nearing its end.
There’s still a matter of getting to the truth about what happened Sunday in Cleveland. If that’s even possible.
New England admits a mistake was made but points out the offending cameraman was not aware of the NFL rule. That seems a bit incredulous given the franchise’s history in this regard, but it’s the official statement.
Sources told The Athletic on Tuesday the video confiscated by NFL security includes eight minutes of footage solely focused on the Cincinnati sideline. There is no Patriots area scout in view.
It’s difficult to understand what use such footage would be for the team documentary. Not so difficult to imagine alternative uses.
And here’s the rub.
In a 2015 article detailing New England’s various run-ins with the NFL, ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham reported on the depth of the previous Spygate operation.
The ESPN duo say the filming of signals began during Belichick’s first year with the Patriots in 2000 and grew to encompass an extensive video library with notes matching signals to play calls.
The kicker? According to the same report, “videographers were told to look like media members” and “to wear credentials that said Patriots TV or Kraft Productions.”
If they were caught by NFL security, according to the ESPN report, the cameramen were to “(t)ell them you’re filming the quarterbacks. Or the kickers. Or footage for a team show.”
It’s possible the similarities between that four-year-old report and the events of Sunday afternoon are coincidental. But it’s not the most likely explanation.
Best-case scenario for the Patriots, they’re fined for sending videographers into an opposing stadium without a full understanding of NFL rules.
Worst-case? The old Spygate scandal comes back to haunt them.
One thing is certain — the final outcome will please no one.
No matter what decision Roger Goodell and the NFL overlords make, New England’s supporters will see it as more evidence the league is out to get them.
And everyone else will see the outcome as too lenient on a team with a track record of pushing the boundaries.
The only winner might be Cincinnati. The Bengals have never garnered more attention this season.