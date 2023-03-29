Former Bucknell men's basketball coach Dave Paulsen is returning to the Patriot League.
Paulsen was named the head coach at Holy Cross on Tuesday. He will be formally introduced at a press conference on Thursday.
"I could not be more excited to announce Dave Paulsen as the new leader of Crusader men's basketball," Associate Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Kit Hughes said. "Dave has the first-hand experience necessary to build upon our championship tradition at Holy Cross, and I am eager to support him in returning our program back to the top of the Patriot League."
Paulsen was a three-time Patriot League Coach of the Year at Bucknell and two-time Division III National Coach of the Year. Paulsen owns an overall record of 454-305 as a head coach, including time at George Mason, Bucknell, Williams, Le Moyne and St. Lawrence. Throughout his career, he has won four Patriot League regular season titles, two Patriot League Tournament titles and the 2003 NCAA Division III national championship.
Holy Cross basketball is one of the most tradition-rich programs in the nation, and I am honored to join a program where so many greats have played and coached," Paulsen said.
For the last two years, Paulsen has been part of the staff at Fordham. In 2022-2023, he helped the Rams to their best season in more than three decades, as Fordham went 25-8 overall and 12-6 in the Atlantic 10. He was also part of a huge turnaround in 2021-2022, as the Rams went 16-16 after winning just two games the previous year.
Prior to his time at George Mason, Paulsen spent seven years as the head coach at Bucknell from 2008-2015, earning Patriot League Coach of the Year honors on three occasions while going 134–94 overall and 74–32 in conference play. The Bison became the first team in Patriot League history to record three straight regular season titles while totaling four outright regular season championships in his last five years. He led Bucknell to four postseason berths— two NCAA appearances and two NITs — during that span. Paulsen's 134 victories are the third-most all-time in Bucknell history, while his .588 winning percentage is the highest in program history among coaches with 40 or more games.