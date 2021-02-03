The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Joe Pavelski had two goals and an assist, rookie Jake Oettinger made 23 saves, and the Dallas Stars beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 on Tuesday night.
Pavelski, a 15-year NHL veteran, was in the right place at the right time to tip in a pair of long shots by John Klingberg, and then delivered the pass that set up Jamie Benn’s second-period goal as the Stars snapped a two-game skid.
Pavelski has a team-leading seven goals and 13 points for the Stars, who improved to 5-1-1 after being forced to delay the start of the season due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
n Canadiens 5, Canucks 3
MONTREAL — Tyler Toffoli and Josh Anderson each scored twice, and Montreal celebrated captain Shea Weber’s 1,000th game with a win over Vancouver.
The Canadiens swept a two-game set with Vancouver, and moved a point ahead of idle Toronto into first place in the North Division. Eight of Toffoli’s nine goals this season have come against the Canucks.