LAURELTON — Two years ago, the Mifflinburg 8-10 Division Little League softball team finished fourth in the state after being eliminated by St. Marys.
So this year — with many players from both teams on the Major Division teams — Mifflinburg was excited for the chance to tangle with the Elk County team again in the state tournament.
“St. Marys was one of our biggest competitions,” Mifflinburg’s Maggie Rubendall said. “We knew that it was going to be a tough game.”
Mifflinburg won 2-0 the first time the teams met, but St. Marys came through the elimination bracket to play Mifflinburg again. That time, Mifflinburg won 3-2 on a walk-off hit to claim the state title.
“We were really happy to get them twice,” Rubendall said. “We knew they were going to be tough competition.”
Anna Pachucki added: “That’s what our goal was (to beat St. Marys). We knew they were going to be there, and we knew we needed to work hard to beat them.”
That also gave Mifflinburg an elusive state title, completing something they felt was unfinished from two years ago.
“We were all disappointed that we got knocked out that early,” Chloe Showalter said of 2019. “We definitely improved over the two years, and we finally won states.”
It was a bit of a surreal moment Sunday in Thorndale when Rubendall singled home Taylor Stewart with the winning run in the bottom of the sixth.
“Is this really happening?” Pachucki said of what she was thinking when the state-title winning run scored.
“It’s a good experience, but it still hasn’t really sunk in yet.”
Showalter said: “I was crying in excitement because I was really happy that we won.”
Next up for the state champions is a trip to Connecticut for the Little League Major Division East Regional, which begins Saturday.
Before refocusing on the task ahead of them, Rubendall said she took a couple of minutes to reflect on the state title win.
“On our way home actually, I sat there and thought about it,” Rubendall said. “I realized that we just made history because Mifflinburg had never won a state title for Majors before.”
While the players felt there was unfinished business from 2019, there was no Little League season last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, there was still softball being played.
“We were all definitely disappointed that we couldn’t play (Little League),” Showalter said. “Most of our team plays travel ball together, so we were able to have some tournaments and practice all together.”
So even with no Little League season, Mifflinburg was able to improve over the last two years.
“Our attitudes have gotten much better,” Pachucki said. “We’ve been working together since then with travel (ball) and practicing. We’re a better team in general — with the mental side, not just physical.”
The All-Stars have been focused on what’s right in front of them all season. Multiple times, the players and staff have spoken about the importance of treating each inning — let alone each game — as its own piece.
“We’ve just been going into the games like every inning is 0-0,” Rubendall said. “Even if we’re up by 12, we start over 0-0 every inning and we forget about the last.”
That’s how Mifflinburg approached the season from the beginning.
“We were just here to have fun and get better,” Pachucki said.
However, there was a sense that this team could be good.
“I didn’t think we were the best team in Pennsylvania,” Stewart said. “I knew what damage we could do because mostly all of us play together. I knew we could go far if we wanted it, and I know how much we all want it.”
The players are hoping that carries over to regionals.