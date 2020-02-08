Bucknell punter Alex Pechin, and five Penn State players were invited to the NFL Combine, which will be held from Feb. 27-March 1 in Indianapolis.
Pechin was the lone Patriot League player among the 337 invitees to this year’s Combine. He is the second Bison to attend the NFL Combine in the past four years, joining offensive lineman Julién Davenport.
A total of 12 FCS players will be in attendance. At the NFL Combine, prospects will go through measurements and medical examinations, psychological testing, interviews and on-field workouts.
Pechin was one of seven punters invited, and they will take the field for the second day of on-field workouts.
Among the most decorated players in Bison football history, Pechin is the Patriot League’s 14th consensus All-American, the inaugural FCS Punter of the Year and the 2019 STATS FCS Doris Robinson Award Winner as the FCS’s top scholar-athlete.
The five Nittany Lions invited are Cam Brown (linebacker), Yetur Gross-Matos (defensive end), KJ Hamler (wide receiver), John Reid (defensive back) and Robert Windsor (defensive tackle).
Brown recorded 72 tackles to go with two sacks and two fumble recoveries as a senior. Reid tallied 37 tackles, two interceptions and eight pass breakups during his senior year. Windsor capped his senior season with 40 tackles, 3.5 sacks and eight quarterback hurries.
Gross-Matos and Hamler opted to forgo their remaining eligibility and declare for the NFL draft.
Gross-Matos, a junior, led Penn State’s defense with 9.5 sacks. He added 40 tackles and seven quarterback hurries. Hamler paced Penn State’s receivers with 904 yards and eight touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore. Hamler recorded another 126 punt return yards and 513 kickoff return yards last season.