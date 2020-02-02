SUNBURY — Sierra Pehowic bowled a perfect 300 in her third game Saturday to lead the Shikellamy girls bowling team to a 5-0 sweep of Milton.
Pehowic also bowled games of 193 and 278 to finish with a 771 series. Sydney Knauer and Emma Fetterman both bowled two games over 200 — with high games of 229 — and finished with 600-plus series for the Braves.
Hayley Veitch led the Black Panthers with a series of 445.
On the boys’ side, the Braves edged Milton 3-2. Shikellamy took two of three games, and has the most total pins 3,190-3,125. The Black Panthers won the Baker point.
Carter Thomas bowled a 638 series, including a game of 236, to lead the Braves. Milton was led by Ethan Russell’s 628 series, which included a game of 239.
Boys
Shikellamy 3, Milton 2
Milton (975-954-858-338—3,125) — Gavin Walsh 183-164-136—483; Wyatt Engleman 177-147-162—486; Ethan Russell 239-201-188—628; Dawson Geiser 176-245-181—602; Owen Keister 200-197-191—588.
Shikellamy (1,040-899-946-305—3,190) — Matthew Scholl 172-155-185—512; Eli McKerchner 164-181-191—536; Jayce Kimball 235-151-204—590; Kaden Foulds 233-222-154—609; Carter Thomas 236-190-212—638.
Girls
Shikellamy 5, Milton 0
Milton (580-578-539-212—1,909) — Jaani Rodriguez 101-81-83—265; Ryleigh Mabus 88-95-76—259; Zoe Paul 124-107-91—322; Angela Ayala 134-140-132—406; Hayley Veitch 133-155-157—445.
Shikellamy (947-1,066-1,079-371—3,092) — Barb Herman 192-195-192—579; Kelly Sprenkel 148-184-152—484; Sydney Knauer 185-229-212—626; Sierra Pehowic 193-278-300 — 771; Emma Fetterman 229-180-223—632.
Friday
n Danville boys edge Shik
SUNBURY — The Ironmen won only one of three full games, but earned the Baker point and finished with more total pins to defeat Shikellamy 3-2 in boys bowling.
Danville held a 3,503-3,375 final advantage, thanks to a 415-321 win in the two Baker games and a 34-pin advantage in the three full games.
Kyle Kizis (660), Drew Sassaman (653) and Caden Mutchler (621) all had series of more than 600 for the Ironmen.
Eli McKercher bowled a high game of 289 on his way to a 697 series to lead Shikellamy.
Danville did not have enough girls to field a full team. Sierra Pehowic was consistent to lead the Braves. She bowled games of 207, 210 and 214 for a 631 series.
Boys
Danville 3, Shikellamy 2
Danville (1,101-949-1,038-415—3,503) — Alan Lynn 225-191-191—607; Alex Hoover 171-164-212—547; Drew Sassaman 237-184-232—653; Caden Mutchler 214-197-210—621; Kyle Kizis 254-213-193—660.
Shikellamy (1,039-971-1,044-321—3,375) — Matthew Scholl 192-198-182—572; Eli McKercher 289-207-201—697; Jayce Kimball 201-184-267—652; Kaden Foulds 194-188-179—561; Carter Thomas 163-194-215—572.