Penn State dropped to No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 after its one-point overtime loss at Indiana.
Penn State (0-1, 0-1 Big Ten) hosts No. 3 Ohio State (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) at 7:30 p.m. (ABC) next Saturday.
The loss was Penn State’s first in six games against the Hoosiers. For Indiana, the win marked just the second in the series’ 24-game history. Entering Saturday’s matchup, Penn State won the last two meetings by a combined 12 points.
“I just really feel so blessed to be there in this program and these kids who come here with the belief that we are about to do things like we did tonight,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “Just cannot be prouder of a group of young men for believing, staying the course and finding a way to win.”
In looking at the stat sheet, Penn State dominated every category, including time of possession, first downs, total yards and plays.
The difference, however, was in penalties and turnovers. The Nittany Lions committed 10 penalties for 100 yards and three turnovers which the Hoosiers converted into 10 first-half points.
Last year, Penn State ranked second in the Big Ten in turnovers with just 14 in 13 games, and the Nittany Lions ranked sixth in the conference in penalties with 57.
“We have not been a team to get penalties, and we have not been a team to get turnovers,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “Tonight, we had both. We had 10 penalties for 100 yards, which is very uncharacteristic of us, and then we had three turnovers, and a lot of those turnovers were in the red zone, too.”
Cain injured
Penn State sophomore starting running back Noah Cain left the game in the first half after sustaining an injury. The start was the second of Cain’s career, as he started in place of Penn State redshirt junior running back Journey Brown, who is out indefinitely with an undisclosed medical issue.
Cain recorded his first start last season at Michigan State, a game in which he exited in the first half after being injured.
Cain gained 13 yards rushing on three carries before his exit against the Hoosiers.
Three other Penn State running backs played in Saturday’s loss: sophomore Devyn Ford (70 yards and one touchdown), freshman Keyvone Lee (36 yards) and freshman Caziah Holmes (16 yards).
Penn State redshirt junior quarterback Sean Clifford finished with a team-high 122 yards rushing and one touchdown on 17 carries.
The Nittany Lions outrushed the Hoosiers, 250 to 41, averaging 4.8 yards per rush.
Ford did most of the Nittany Lions’ heavy lifting in the run game, with a team-leading 20 carries.
Freiermuth sets program record
Penn State junior tight end Pat Freiermuth became the Nittany Lions’ all-time touchdown receptions leader by a tight end with his 2-yard scoring reception early in the first quarter.
The touchdown was Freiermuth’s 16th as a Nittany Lion, and it vaulted him pass current Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki. He now ranks tied for eighth with O.J. McDuffie on Penn State’s all-time touchdown receptions leaderboard.
Freiermuth posted a team-high seven catches for 60 yards in Saturday’s loss.
Freiermuth, from Massachusetts, has recorded a catch in 26 consecutive games, which dates back to Sept. 8, 2018.
Porter’s debut
Penn State redshirt freshman cornerback Joey Porter Jr. recorded five total tackles — including a sack — to go with one pass breakup against the Hoosiers.
Saturday’s start marked the first for the Nittany Lions’ defender.
Porter flashed his athleticism early in the first quarter when he rushed the edge to sack Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. for an 8-yard loss.
“I told the guys last week that I was a Joey Porter fan; the kid can ball,” Penn State senior safety Lamont Wade said. “Having a 6’2, 6’3 corner all over the receivers at all times is a blessing for me at safety, and it’s a blessing for me at the slot. I appreciate that and how hard Joey played.”
Luketa out for first half against Ohio State
First-year starting linebacker Jesse Luketa was flagged for targeting during the fourth quarter. The penalty gave Luketa an early exit from the Indiana game, and it disqualifies him from playing in the first half of this week’s home opener against No. 3 Ohio State.
Luketa, a junior, accumulated three total tackles against the Hoosiers.