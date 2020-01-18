Riley's hot-shooting helps Ironmen cruise

Danville K.J. Riley shoots with a hand in his face during Friday night’s game.

 Justin Engle/The Daily Item

A handful of scheduled sporting events for today have already been canceled. Below is the current list. 

Be sure to check back for updates.

Boys Basketball

Southern Columbia at Mount Carmel, now Wednesday

Shamokin at Central Mountain, now Jan. 31

Greenwood at Tulpehocken, now Feb. 8

East Juniata at Midd-West, now Feb. 10

Danville at Mifflinburg, now Feb. 10

Shikellamy at Warrior Run, no make-up date

Girls Basketball

Southern Columbia at Mount Carmel, now Wednesday

Jersey Shore at Danville, now Feb. 7

Wrestling 

Berwick Duals, now Sunday

Warrior Run at Muncy, no make-up date

Juniata Duals, canceled 

