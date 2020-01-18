A handful of scheduled sporting events for today have already been canceled. Below is the current list.
Be sure to check back for updates.
Boys Basketball
Southern Columbia at Mount Carmel, now Wednesday
Shamokin at Central Mountain, now Jan. 31
Greenwood at Tulpehocken, now Feb. 8
East Juniata at Midd-West, now Feb. 10
Danville at Mifflinburg, now Feb. 10
Shikellamy at Warrior Run, no make-up date
Girls Basketball
Southern Columbia at Mount Carmel, now Wednesday
Jersey Shore at Danville, now Feb. 7
Wrestling
Berwick Duals, now Sunday
Warrior Run at Muncy, no make-up date
Juniata Duals, canceled