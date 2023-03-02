The Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla. — Jason Zucker scored his second goal of the game 2:13 into overtime, and the Pittsburgh Penguins completed a three-game season sweep of the Tampa Bay Lightning with a 5-4 victory Thursday night.
Zucker was wide-open in the slot, and one-timed a shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy. The Penguins moved into the first wild card playoff berth in the Eastern Conference, a point ahead of the New York Islanders.
Defenseman Jeff Petry scored twice in 25 seconds, Drew O’Connor also scored, and Tristan Jarry made 27 saves for the Penguins. They have won four in a row overall — including a 7-3 victory over the Lightning in Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Ross Colton, Brayden Point, Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiymade 27 saves for the Lightning. They’ve lost three in a row.
Bruins 7, Sabres 1
BOSTON — David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists just a few hours after signing a new contract, and surging Boston became the fastest team in NHL history to reach 100 points.
Jakub Lauko scored twice, Dmitry Orlov added a goal and two assists, and Jeremy Swayman stopped 26 shots as the Bruins overcame the loss of Brad Marchand to a lower body injury to win their ninth straight.
Boston improved to 48-8-5 in its 61st game, besting the Montreal team from 1976-77 that reached 100 points in 62 games. The Bruins are on pace to surpass that Canadiens club for most points (132) in a season.
Senators 5, Rangers 3
NEW YORK — Claude Giroux broke a tie early in the third period, former Ranger Derick Brassard scored twice, and Ottawa beat New York to spoil Patrick Kane’s Rangers debut.
The Rangers led 3-2 entering the third after Vladimir Tarasenko scored a highlight-reel goal late in the second, but Ottawa scored twice in a two-minute span, then held on for its fourth straight victory.
Brassard — playing his 1,000th game — tied it at 1:35 with his 11th of the season off an assist from Giroux, who beat netminder Jaroslav Halak for his 26th goal at 3:26 to put Ottawa ahead to stay.
Shane Pinto and Tim Stutzle (empty net) also scored for Ottawa, and Cam Talbot made 29 saves.
Predators 2, Panthers 1
SUNRISE, Fla. — Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves and Nashville put a dent in the playoff hopes of Florida.
Matt Duchene and John Leonard each scored for Nashville, which also beat Florida 7-3 at home on Feb. 18. The Predators have won four of their last five games overall despite trading away a number of their key players before the NHL trade deadline which comes today.
Brandon Montour got the lone goal for the Panthers, who are in the Eastern Conference wild-card hunt. Sergei Bobrovsky made 20 saves.
Kraken 5, Red Wings 4, OT
DETROIT — Oliver Bjorkstrand scored on a power play with 1:27 left in overtime, lifting Seattle to a win over Detroit.
It was the second goal of the night for Bjorkstrand. Jared McCann also had two goals for the Kraken, scoring twice in the opening 12 minutes, and giving him a career-high 29 goals. Jaden Schwartz also scored for Seattle.
The Kraken, in their second NHL season, are on pace to make its first postseason appearance as a Western Conference wild card or as one of the top three teams in the Pacific Division.