The Associated Press
BOSTON — Mike Matheson scored a highlight-reel goal after a lengthy rush, and the surging Pittsburgh Penguins ended a long winless drought in Boston with a 4-1 victory over the Bruins on Thursday night.
Zach Aston-Reese, Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins, who won their fifth straight game, and improved to 11-2-1 in their last 14. Casey DeSmith stopped 30 shots.
It was Pittsburgh’s first win in Boston since Evgeni Malkin scored 32 seconds into overtime to lift them past the Bruins on Nov. 24, 2014, ending a span of 10 games (0-8-2).
n Islanders 8, Capitals 4
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Mathew Barzal had three goals and two assists, Jordan Eberle scored twice, and New York beat Washington.
Brock Nelson, Casey Cizikas and Josh Bailey also scored to help the Islanders improve to 14-1-2 at home, and move back into a tie with Washington and Pittsburgh atop the East Division with 50 points. The Capitals have a game in hand on both the Islanders and Penguins.
n Canadiens 4, Senators 1
OTTAWA — Jake Allen made 22 saves, Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher each had a goal and an assist, and Montreal defeated Ottawa for its third consecutive win.
Paul Byron and Corey Perry provided the rest of the offense for Montreal, which blanked the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 some 48 hours earlier in the Canadiens’ return to action after a week off with two players in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.
n Rangers 3, Sabres 2, OT
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mika Zibanejad one-timed in Artemi Panarin’s pass 4:32 into overtime, and New York overcame giving up a late goal in a win over Buffalo.
Filip Chytil and Colin Blackwell also scored, and Igor Shesterkin stopped 21 shots in a game New York persevered after Buffalo’s Tage Thompson forced overtime by scoring with 4 seconds left.
n Panthers 3,
Red Wings 2, OT
SUNRISE. Fla. — Alex Wennberg scored 1:25 into overtime, and Florida beat Detroit.
Frank Vatrano had a goal and an assist, and Noel Acciari also scored for the Panthers. in their fourth straight win. Chris Driedger made 25 saves. Carter Verhaeghe had two assists.
n Stars 4, Predators 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Anton Khudobin made 21 saves to lead Dallas to a victory over Nashville.
n Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2
TAMPA, Fla. — Brayden Point scored twice, including the third-period winner, and Tampa Bay rallied past Columbus.
n Hurricanes 4,
Blackhawks 3
CHICAGO — Jesper Fast scored with 29 seconds remaining in regulation, Warren Foegele added two goals, and Carolina beat Chicago.
Fast beat goaltender Kevin Lankinen from 15 feet, rebounding winger Vincent Trochek’s drive from the right side for the game-winner.