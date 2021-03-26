The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — Jared McCann had two power-play goals, Casey DeSmith made 36 saves, and the Pittsburgh Penguins extended Buffalo’s winless streak to 16 with a 4-0 victory Thursday night.
Radim Zohorna scored on his first shot in the NHL for the Penguins, and Jake Guentzel added an empty-netter. Sidney Crosby had three assists to reach 1,300 points and help Pittsburgh sweep a pair from the NHL’s worst team.
Buffalo’s bizarre season took another strange turn when general manager Kevyn Adams found himself on the bench serving as head coach after interim coach Don Granato and assistant Matt Ellis were placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol a few hours before the opening faceoff.
Buffalo’s 0-14-2 stretch is the worst since the Penguins went 0-17-1 from Jan. 13 to Feb. 22, 2004.
n Rangers 8, Flyers 3
PHILADELPHIA — Mika Zibanejad had three goals and three assists for the second straight game against Philadelphia, Adam Fox had five assists, and New York routed the Flyers.
Pavel Buchnevich added two goals, and Ryan Strome, K’Andre Miller and Filip Chytil also scored as the Rangers won their third straight and fifth in their last seven games.
Claude Giroux, Kevin Hayes and Sean Couturier scored for the slumping Flyers, They have lost four in a row and 10 of 14.
The teams were meeting eight days after the Rangers’ 9-0 home win over the Flyers, and New York continued where it left off at the outset of this one.
The teams will meet again Saturday.
n Islanders 4, Bruins 3, OT
BOSTON — Anthony Beauvillier scored 21 seconds into overtime, and New York overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the Bruins in the first major league sporting event in Boston with fans in attendance since the pandemic shutdown.
n Capitals 4, Devils 3
WASHINGTON — Evgeny Kuznetsov scored twice, Alex Ovechkin kept his hot streak going with the 721st goal, and Washington beat New Jersey for its eighth victory in nine games.
n Maple Leafs 3,
Senators 2, OT
OTTAWA, Ontario — Justin Holl scored at 4:42 of overtime to lift Toronto past Ottawa.
n Hurricanes 4,
Blue Jackets 3, OT
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sebastian Aho scored 1:26 into overtime to give Carolina a split of the four-game series with Columbus.
n Predators 7, Red Wings 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rocco Grimaldi scored four goals to tie a team record, and lead Nashville over Detroit.
n Wild 2, Blues 0
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov scored to pad his NHL rookie lead, Cam Talbot made 37 saves for his second shutout of the season, and Minnesota beat St. Louis to stretch its franchise-record home winning streak to 11 games.