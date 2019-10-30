The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby and Dominik Simon scored during an early four-goal outburst, and the Pittsburgh Penguins drilled the Philadelphia Flyers 7-1 on Tuesday night.
Crosby, wearing a facemask as extra protection after getting hit in the head by a shot over the weekend, added two assists to boost his career point total against the Flyers to 102 as the Penguins rolled to a rare lopsided victory over their cross-state rivals.
Jared McCann, Justin Schultz, Zach Aston-Reese, Jake Guentzel and Dominik Kahun also scored for Pittsburgh. Matt Murray stopped 29 shots to win for the sixth time in his last seven starts.
Oskar Lindblom got his sixth goal for the Flyers.
n Bruins 5, Sharks 1
BOSTON — David Krejci returned with a goal and an assist after missing five games with an injury, David Pastrnak scored his league-leading 12th, and Boston beat San Jose.
The Bruins won their fourth straight and improved to 6-0-2 in their last eight.
n Hurricanes 2, Flames 1
RALEIGH, N.C. — Andrei Svechnikov scored twice in the final 10:47, including a spectacular lacrosse-style goal that tied it, and Carolina rallied to beat Calgary.
Svechnikov earned a spot in the highlight reels by bringing the puck behind the net, scooping it up on his stick blade, lifting it to chest-level and tucking it over goalie David Rittich’s right shoulder.
n Rangers 4, Lightning 1
NEW YORK — Filip Chytil scored the tiebreaking goal in his season debut, and New York scored three times in 6 1/2 minutes late in the third period to beat Tampa Bay.
Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, and Kaapo Kakko and Adam Fox also scored for the Rangers who had one win in their previous seven games (1-5-1). Alexandar Georgiev stopped 29 shots.
n Capitals 4,
Maple Leafs 3, OT
TORONTO — Alex Ovechkin scored his second goal of the game during an overtime power play to complete a four-point night, and Washington beat Toronto.
n Red Wings 3, Oilers 1
DETROIT — Dylan Larkin and Patrik Nemeth scored in the first period, and Detroit defeated Edmonton to end an eight-game losing streak.