PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby started a second-period surge and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-3 on Sunday night.
Crosby's power-play goal with 4 1/2 minutes left in the period broke a 2-2 tie and started a sequence in which Pittsburgh scored five goals in 4:27, the second-fastest five goals scored in team history. Pittsburgh's outburst highlighted a six-goal second period and helped the Penguins win their second straight following a four-game losing streak.
Crosby scored his 26th goal of the season and became the first active player — and 14th in NHL history — to record 13 or more 70-point seasons. Evgeni Malkin scored his 23rd goal and added an assist, while Drew O'Connor, Teddy Blueger, Jeff Carter, Jason Zucker and Brian Dumoulin also scored for Pittsburgh. Casey DeSmith stopped 26 shots.
Nikita Kucherov scored his 23rd goal of the season and became the fastest to 700 career points in franchise history. Brayden Point scored his 36th of the season and Anthony Cirelli his ninth for the Lightning, who have lost four of their last six overall. Brian Elliott made 29 saves.
Pittsburgh received some much-needed secondary scoring against the Lightning. The Penguins are currently entrenched in a fight for a wild-card playoff spot, as Pittsburgh is attempting to keep the longest active playoff streak in North American sports alive. Pittsburgh has reached the Stanley Cup playoffs each of the last 16 years.
Rangers 5, Kings 2
NEW YORK — Mika Zibanejad briefly left with an injury and scored a goal to help the New York Rangers end a four-game skid with a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.
The team's No. 1 center left late in the second period after blocking Drew Doughty's shot on a power play. He returned for the start of the third period.
Vincent Trocheck had two goals and an assist, Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist, Alexis Lafreniere also scored and Adam Fox had two assists for New York. Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves.
Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller was given a match penalty and ejected after spitting at Doughty late in the first period, leaving the Rangers with just five defensemen the remainder of the game.
Viktor Arvidsson had a power-play goal late in the second period, Matt Roy scored early in the third and Phillip Danault had two assists for Los Angeles.
Jonathan Quick stopped four of seven shots for the Kings before being pulled after Trocheck's second goal late in the second period. He was replaced by Pheonix Copley, who had 12 saves. The Kings are 1-2-1 so far on their five-game road trip.
Sabres 7, Capitals 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dylan Cozens enjoyed the first three-goal game of his career and added an assist to help the Buffalo Sabres in a 7-4 rout of the Washington Capitals.
Buffalo had 12 players register at least a point, including Tage Thompson, with his team-leading 40th goal.
Jeff Skinner, Zemgus Girgensons and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored in a game the Sabres broke open with four goals in a seven-minute span in the second period.
The Capitals followed a promising 6-3 win over the New York Rangers to lose for the seventh time in eight outings.
Alex Ovechkin scored his team-leading 33rd goal and registered his 1,467th career point to tie Stan Mikita for 16th on the NHL list. Dylan Strome and Oshie had a goal an assist apiece, and Sonny Milano also scored for the Capitals.
Darcy Kuemper was yanked after allowing five goals on 19 shots with 9:53 left in the second period. He was replaced by Charlie Lindgren, who allowed two goals on 18 shots.
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 26 shots for Buffalo.
Islanders 4, Jets 0
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Semyon Varlamov faced only one shot in the first period on his way to a 23-save shutout — his second of the season — to backstop the New York Islanders to a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday afternoon.
Bo Horvat scored a short-handed goal, and Alexander Romanov, Brock Nelson and Adam Pelech scored for New York.
David Rittich stopped 20 shots for Winnipeg.
The Jets have scored only nine goals in their last six games.
Wild 3, Blue Jackets 2, OT
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov scored with 20 seconds left in overtime, completing a natural hat trick and lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Sunday.
Minnesota's 25-year-old All-Star set a team record with 47 goals last season. He's now ahead of that pace this year after his third career hat trick gave him 37 goals with another six weeks yet to play in the regular season.
Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 22 shots for the Wild, who trailed 2-0 heading into the third period before Kaprizov took over.
Mathieu Olivier and Liam Foudy scored for Columbus, while Elvis Merzlikins made 41 saves. Merzlikins blanked the Wild through the first 40 minutes before Kaprizov scored twice in the first six minutes of the third to tie the game.