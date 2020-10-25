For a brief period on Saturday evening, players from both Indiana and Penn State stormed the field at Memorial Stadium, members of each convinced their team had won.
Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s best Superman impression on his team’s 2-point conversion try in overtime resulted in the football brushing the left pylon in the end zone.
Penn State’s defense believed he was stopped short. The Hoosiers were convinced he scored.
After a lengthy review, game officials credited Penix with the score to give Indiana a 36-35 win against No. 8 Penn State.
Penix not only scored the go-ahead 2-point conversion, but he added a 9-yard touchdown pass and the ensuing 2-point conversion run with just 22 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime.
“You’ve got to give Indiana credit,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “They played well, and we didn’t. Not a good combination, especially early on.”
Penix, who passed for 170 yards, missed last year’s game against Penn State (0-1, 0-1 Big Ten) with an injury.
The win gave Indiana (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) its first victory against a top-10 opponent since the 1987 season. It was also the Hoosiers’ second win in the series’ 24-game history.
Trailing 17-7 after a mistake-filled first half that included three turnovers, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford scored on a 35-yard run to cut Penn State’s deficit to 3 points.
Clifford then connected with receiver Jahan Dotson on a 60-yard touchdown pass with 2:30 remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Nittany Lions their first lead since the opening quarter.
Penn State’s defense — powered by back-to-back sacks from senior defensive end Shaka Toney — forced Indiana to turn the ball over on downs which gave the Nittany Lions the football at the Hoosiers’ 14 with 1:47 left in regulation.
“We put ourselves in a good position at the end of the game, but we can’t turn the ball over that many times and expect to win,” Penn State junior tight end Pat Freiermuth said after the Nittany Lions committed three turnovers.
Penn State running back Devyn Ford took the first play from scrimmage 14 yards nearly untouched for a touchdown. Realizing he might score with too much time left on the game clock, Ford attempted to slow down as he crossed the goal line, but it was too late.
The touchdown handed the football back to the Hoosiers at their 25 with 1:42, facing a 28-20 deficit.
“That’s my brother — I’m going to be there for him,” Freiermuth said of Ford’s late-game touchdown. “It didn’t just come down to that one play. We turned the ball over way too many times.”
Indiana needed just seven plays to drive 75 yards and scored when Penix ran for a 2-yard touchdown. After sleeping-walking through the first three-and-a-half quarters, Indiana’s offense appeared to find its spark.
“We were holding them up, and for them to go down there and drive on us like that, it caught us all by surprise,” said Penn State senior safety Lamont Wade, who recorded an interception and a fumble recovery. “We were just looking around at each other like we have to do something.”
Penn State freshman wide receiver Parker Washington recorded the first touchdown of his college career in the first overtime period on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Clifford.
Statistically, Penn State won nearly every battle.
The Nittany Lions outgained the Hoosiers, 488-211. They won the first-down battle, 27-16. The time-of-possession battle heavily favored Penn State, 40:25 to 19:35.
Penalties and turnovers, however, tipped in favor of the Hoosiers. Indiana scored 10 first-half points on three Penn State turnovers. The Nittany Lions were also flagged for 10 penalties for 100 yards, while the Hoosiers were charged with four for 36 yards.
“We have not been a team to get penalties, and we have not been a team to get turnovers,” Franklin said. “And tonight, we had both.”
Clifford finished with 238 yards passing and three touchdowns with two interceptions. He rushed for a team-high 119 yards and one touchdown.
Freiermuth became Penn State’s all-time touchdown receptions leader (16) by a tight end in the first quarter. He recorded a team-high seven receptions for 60 yards. Dotson finished with 94 yards receiving on four catches.
Penn State hosts No. 5 Ohio State (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday.