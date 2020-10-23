On Saturday, No. 8 Penn State will play its latest season opener since World War I impacted the 1918 season.
The Nittany Lions open their regular season with a trip to Bloomington to play an Indiana team that in 2019 won eight games for the first time since 1993.
Penn State has won the last two meetings by a combined 12 points, and Nittany Lions coach James Franklin said he believes this year’s Indiana team could be the most talented Hoosiers squad he’s faced during his time at Penn State.
“I think this is the best Indiana football team that they’ve had in my six years in the conference,” Franklin said. “They’ve done a really good job of building it. They have a bunch of guys back that have played and have played at a high level.”
Indiana went 8-5 overall and 5-4 in Big Ten games last year, and concluded the season with a loss to Tennessee in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
Nineteen starters return from a team that last year ranked third in the Big Ten in offense (432.8 yards per game) and fifth in the conference scoring offense (31.8 points per game) for Indiana.
A large part of Indiana’s surge last season can be credited to the Hoosiers’ offense.
The unit replaced former offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer in the offseason when he accepted the head coaching position at Fresno State. Indiana coach Tom Allen stayed in-house when filling the vacancy by elevating tight ends coach Nick Sheridan to offensive coordinator.
Indiana last season gained 462 yards of total offense in a 34-27 road loss in State College. Then-starting quarterback Peyton Ramsey was responsible for 371 yards passing, with 131 of them and his lone touchdown distributed to wide receiver Ty Fryfogle. Ramsey transferred to Northwestern.
Michael Penix Jr. held a grip on the starting job before an injury sidelined him in November. In six games last season, Penix threw for 1,394 yards and 10 touchdowns with four interceptions.
Penix will start on Saturday.
“As far as Penix, he was injured last year, so obviously we don’t have as much film on him,” Penn State safety Jonathan Sutherland said. “(On) the film that we do have, he shows that he can throw the ball and he can also run when he wants to. It’ll be a good game.”
Indiana’s most dynamic playmaker, Whop Philyor, left last year’s game in the first half after suffering a head injury. While Philyor missed most of the Hoosiers’ game against the Nittany Lions, he still was named a second-team All-Big Ten player at the end of the season. He recorded 1,002 yards and five touchdowns on 70 catches in 2019.
Indiana’s passing offense last year trailed only Purdue behind 302.4 yards per game.
“He’s a playmaker that everybody in this conference is going to be concerned about when you play Indiana,” Franklin said of Philyor, “whether that’s him at wide receiver or whether that’s him in punt return. I wouldn’t be surprised if they use him in kickoff return this year.”
Penn State’s secondary will debut a new starter at cornerback in Jerry Porter Jr. along with a new starter at safety in Jaquan Brisker. The Nittany Lions ranked 13th in the Big Ten last season in pass defense after allowing 251.5 yards per game to opposing quarterbacks.
“We’re going to watch a bunch of tape on him and be prepared, and that’s why we have to do good every single day in practice to make sure that our DBs are going against our starting receivers at least every single day to get that speed work so that by the time Saturday comes, we’re not shocked by the speed of the game,” Franklin said of Philyor and Indiana’s receivers.