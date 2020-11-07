Penn State looks to extend its record against Maryland to 24-1 in games played at Beaver Stadium when the two teams play at 3:30 p.m. today.
The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
The Nittany Lions (0-2, 0-2 Big Ten) enter Week 3 at 0-2 for the first time since the 2012 season, the first year of coach James Franklin’s seven-year tenure.
Maryland (1-1, 1-1 Big Ten) earned its first win of the season last Friday with a come-from-behind home victory against Minnesota, a team that won 11 games last season.
Penn State will attempt to win its first game of 2020 after falling to Indiana and Ohio State in consecutive weeks.
Here are three keys for the Nittany Lions:
Pressure from the edges
Penn State’s defensive ends are a group that has received bullish ratings from national and Big Ten Conference experts. The Nittany Lions recorded three sacks against Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. — two from defensive end Shaka Toney and one from cornerback Joey Porter Jr.
Last week against Ohio State, none of Penn State’s defensive ends registered a sack on Buckeyes’ quarterback Justin Fields. The Nittany Lions defense as a unit, though, sacked Fields on two occasions. Defensive tackle Antonio Shelton and linebacker Brandon Smith posted one apiece.
Like Fields, Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is talented as a runner and as a passer. He flashed his athleticism with a 39-yard touchdown run against the Golden Gophers as part of a four-touchdown game.
Produce sustained drives
First-year Penn State offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca placed an emphasis on his offense’s time of possession when he was at Minnesota. In his Penn State debut in Bloomington, the Nittany Lions’ offense recorded 15 drives and won the time of possession battle, 40:22 to 19:38. Although they lost in overtime, the Nittany Lions outgained the Hoosiers, 488 to 211 in total yards, and 27 to 16 in first downs.
Ohio State last week outpaced Penn State, 37:01 to 22:59, in the time-of-possession battle. Penn State finished with three fewer drives than it did against Indiana. Of the Nittany Lions’ 12 drives against the Buckeyes, only two consisted of eight or more plays. Penn State’s longest possession (5:42) came on its second drive (11 plays) of the contest and resulted in a 31-yard field goal.
Ignite ground game
It’s hard to be too critical about the Nittany Lions’ lack of a ground game thus far. Returning starter and 2019 leading rusher Journey Brown has been out this season with an undisclosed medical issue. His replacement, Noah Cain, sustained a season-ending injury in the first half of Week 1.
Sophomore Devyn Ford has been elevated to starter status. Last week he ran for a team-high 36 yards with a long of 23 yards in the first quarter. Franklin said he hopes to involve freshmen running backs Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes in more of the ground game moving forward. Lee tallied 35 yards in Week 1, while Holmes recorded 16 yards. Neither youngster received a carry against Ohio State.
Maryland could be just the opponent Penn State needs to get back on track on the ground. The Terrapins’ defense ranks last in the Big Ten in rush defense (293.5 yards and nine touchdowns allowed).