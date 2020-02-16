STATE COLLEGE — Penn State sent Northwestern to its 18th loss of the season as the Nittany Lions rolled to a 77-61 home victory on Saturday afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center.
The win was No. 13 Penn State’s eighth straight, and it kept the Nittany Lions entrenched in second place in the Big Ten standings.
Despite Northwestern’s 6-17 record entering Saturday, Penn State coach Pat Chambers said he didn’t overlook the Wildcats.
“For myself and staff and the leaders, scary, scary game because of the way (Northwestern) shoots the basketball,” Chambers said. “We watched (them) at Rutgers, we watched the Purdue game, they played some flawless basketball, shooting 3s and really guarding and making life difficult.”
Penn State’s (20-5, 10-4 Big Ten) defense limited the Wildcats to just 2-of-14 (14.3 percent) shooting from beyond the arc, while the Nittany Lions recorded their second straight game with 10 or more 3-pointers.
The Nittany Lions made 11 treys on 31 attempts against Northwestern (6-18, 1-13 Big Ten), after making 14 on Tuesday. The Nittany Lions attempted 21 shots from beyond the arc through the first 20 minutes.
Jamari Wheeler went 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, while Myles Dread was 4-of-11. Dread finished with 16 points, and Wheeler finished with 11 points.
Lamar Stevens paced Penn State’s scorers with 23 points. He added seven rebounds and two assists to go with one block and one steal.
“Any time you’re playing against a really good team, there’s decisions you have to make in game-planning,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. “And the reality is, very few guys at the college level can guard Lamar Stevens one-on-one. He requires extra attention.”
Saturday’s 23-point effort gave Stevens seven games this season where he’s scored 20-plus points, and it brings his career total to 40 games with 20 or more points.
Northwestern held an 11-9 lead at the 16:19 mark in the first half before Chambers called a 30-second timeout. Stevens briefly huddled with his teammates on the floor before the players joined their coach.
“It was really about us defensively,” Chambers said of the early timeout. “We’ve been hanging our hat on defending and rebounding. Our stats over this eight-game win streak have been really terrific. ... And I didn’t see that tenacity. I didn’t see the stances; I didn’t hear the communications defensively in the first half when they were in front of us. … So a little timeout just to remind them what our identity is.”
Penn State led by as many as 17 points in the first half, and the Nittany Lions carried a 14-point advantage into intermission.
Northwestern cut its deficit to seven points after a Pete Nance jumper with 5:16 remaining in the second half, but Dread came up with another 3-pointer on Penn State’s ensuing possession to up the Nittany Lions’ lead back to double digits. Dread uncorked Penn State’s final 3-pointer of the contest with just over one minute left in the regulation to give the Nittany Lions a 20-point lead.
Boo Buie and Nance ended with 12 points to pace the Wildcats. Pat Spencer finished with 11 points, while Miller Kopp pitched in with 10 points.
“Coaches are not going to allow their teams to roll over in the Big Ten,” Chamber said. “I’ve been in that situation my first few years or more — leaders don’t let their (teams) quit (or) stop playing. And that’s what he did. Second, I agree we need to finish to be as good a team as we can be. That’s why we say we can be better. That’s what excited me. It’s scary that this team can continue to develop and grow and get better. Because we do need to start trying or at least attempting to put teams away.”