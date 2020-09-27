Earlier this summer, I spoke with Penn State women’s basketball coach Carolyn Kieger and a couple of her players following the tumult that proceeded the numerous socially-awakening events of the spring and summer.
Kieger told me her program would participate in action items each month. One of those activities included a team-wide voter education presentation and a voter registration drive.
In speaking with Nittany Lions players Nia Staples and Anna Camden, the two said while they were already registered to vote, what struck them about the presentation was the importance of voting in races other than the one for the White House.
In June, the Big Ten Conference announced a Voter Registration Initiative across its 14 programs.
“The events in our country and around the world during the past few months have strengthened my fundamental belief in our need to develop tangible and actionable efforts in a collective manner and provide viable solutions addressing the issues of hate and racism in our society,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said at the time.
Tuesday marked National Voter Registration Day, and Penn State’s athletic department treated is as such.
Penn State boasts 31 athletic programs, and the majority of them on Tuesday posted to social media some type of message about the importance of voting.
“Register, vote, make a difference,” Penn State defensive tackle Aeneas Hawkins said during a 36-second clip Penn State football posted, that included words from coach James Franklin, tight end Pat Freiermuth, defensive end Shaka Toney and others.
Penn State’s women’s soccer program posted an awareness tweet and included a link to vote.gov for people to register.
Penn State’s Big Ten Voter Registration Initiative webpage is chock full of information. Not only does it include a link to resources for Penn State voters, but it also has links for individuals to check their voter registration status. Also included on the page is a link where voters can find their polling place.
Far too often, we are victims of the moment. Humans are wired to ride the momentum of the latest news cycle. We all do it. It’s refreshing to see the Big Ten and Penn State putting actions behind their words. The movement hasn’t been limited to Big Ten and Penn State, either. It’s spread across the nation.
As I watched college student-athletes across the nation mobilize and collectively come together for activism this spring, I told myself it was the start of an awakening. They had long harnessed the power, and they were finally coming to the realization. The powers that be understood, too.
While we can go back and forth about the limitations of the two-party system, voting is perhaps the single most important right — outside of life and liberty — humans possess. It wasn’t always offered to certain members of our society, so we all must treat it like the gift it is.
I commend Penn State for actively encouraging its student-athletes to vote and for educating them on the process. No matter where you fall on the political spectrum, it is your duty to vote.