STATE COLLEGE — Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is on his fourth offensive coordinator since his arrival in 2017.
The turnover at the position has seen Joe Moorhead, Ricky Rahne and Kirk Ciarrocca come through the program. Mike Yurcich is the latest to hold the title of Nittany Lions’ OC.
While some might prefer the continuity and consistency of having one offensive coordinator throughout their collegiate careers, Clifford has found value and benefit from having an assortment.
“Some guys might have one guy or two guys, but I’ve had four offensive minds that I can kind of pick each and every day,” Clifford said on Monday. “Everybody has a different story; everybody has a different thought process on this concept and that concept, and this overall perspective on goals and mindset. There’s just so many things that you can learn from somebody.”
Clifford was named the Nittany Lions’ starter weeks before Penn State’s 2019 season-opener against Idaho. He proceeded the throw for 2,654 yards and 23 touchdowns against seven interceptions as the Nittany Lions went 11-3 and won the Cotton Bowl.
Last year, Clifford, along with Penn State, regressed, as the Nittany Lions began the season 0-5. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Ciarrocca and Penn State players worked together virtually during the spring to install the new offense, and Clifford shared on Monday he didn’t throw his first pass to second-leading receiver and freshman Parker Washington until two weeks before the Nittany Lions’ Oct. 24 season opener.
The growing pains showed.
Clifford committed an uncharacteristically high number of turnovers with nine interceptions last season, and Penn State coaches turned to Will Levis — who transferred to Kentucky after the season — in an attempt at a reset. Levis started in Penn State’s Nov. 21 loss to Iowa before Clifford entered during the second half and led the Nittany Lions’ offense to back-to-back drives capped with passing touchdowns. Clifford regained the starting job.
“It’s not going to be all sunshine and rainbows every single play, every single game, and you have to be able to handle that adversity day in and day out,” Clifford said. “I think that’s what I learned the most. I kind of grew up more last year, and it really taught me a lot of lessons just about life in general.”
Penn State ended the year on a four-game win streak, and the offense looked progressively better with each game. The Nittany Lions scored a season-high 56 points against Illinois in their Dec. 19 season finale, and they scored a season’s second-highest 39 points a week before during a win against Michigan State.
Since Yurcich’s hire in January, Penn State players and assistants have raved about the fast, up-tempo offense the former Oklahoma State, Ohio State and Texas assistant has brought with him.
“It’s super-fast,” Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker said on Monday of Yurcich’s offense. “He came in with a plan – it was all business. He’s going to make you tired. It’s a very fast-paced offense. They’re going to put a lot of points on the board this year. I’m excited for the offense.”
Fast, fiery and up-tempo are traits that can be used to also describe Clifford. Yurcich’s arrival not only presents the opportunity to further enhance Penn State, but it gives Clifford yet another vessel to tap into and another coaching mind from which to learn.
“I’m learning to appreciate the balance that he brings,” Clifford said. “He’ll come into a meeting, have some fun, but then when you’ve got to be serious, he’ll be as serious as he needs to be,” Clifford said. “He keeps everybody on their toes (and) responsible. I think that’s benefiting our room a lot, especially with some young guys in our room, and myself, as well, just needing that right now. I think everybody’s benefiting.”