Nebraska and Penn State each enter Saturday’s contest seeking their first win of the 2020 season, but season records aren’t the only similar metric for the two programs.
Penn State (0-3, 0-3 Big Ten) quarterback Sean Clifford leads the Nittany Lions in rushing, while Nebraska signal-callers Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey have done the same for the Cornhuskers.
The Cornhuskers (0-2, 0-2 Big Ten) have played both Martinez and McCaffrey in their first two games of the season, and the Nittany Lions’ defense can expect to face both this weekend.
“Their offense, there’s a lot of discussion right now (on) who the quarterback is going to be for our game,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “We expect to at least see them both.”
No matter who lines up behind center this weekend, it’s a given they’ll shoulder the brunt of the Cornhuskers’ ground game.
Martinez has recorded 26 carries for a team-high 187 yards this season. McCaffrey has 17 carries for 129 yards (one touchdown). The duo has combined for 43 of Nebraska’s 79 carries.
Both quarterbacks played in last week’s 21-13 loss to Northwestern. McCaffrey replaced Martinez in the latter part of the game. Nebraska coach and former Cornhuskers quarterback Scott Frost has yet to announce who will start against the Nittany Lions.
“Those are both great human beings and really good football players,” Frost said. “We trust them both. We rely on both. They’ll both handle the situation well, and I hope they come to compete.”
Martinez is 24-of-42 passing for 230 yards and one interception through two games this season. As the Cornhuskers’ starter in 2019, he was 149-for-251 passing for 1,956 yards with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Martinez added 626 yards rushing and seven touchdowns.
McCaffrey redshirted last season.
Martinez in last week’s loss was 12-of-27 passing for 125 yards with one interception before being replaced by McCaffrey.
“I talked to him about it,” Frost said. “I just think there needs to be some decisions that need to be made a little quicker and more efficiently, and then a few balls that were just errant or out of bounds that needed to be put on the money. For the most part, I just think it’s processing information quickly and getting the ball out on time where it’s supposed to go at a better clip.”
Nebraska opened the season with a 52-17 loss to Ohio State, and had an unexpected bye on Oct. 31 when its game against Wisconsin was canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the Badgers’ football program.
The Cornhuskers outgained Northwestern, 442-317, and finished with 28 first downs to the Wildcats’ 14. Nebraska’s defense looked much improved against the Wildcats. The unit still ranks 11th in the Big Ten after having allowed 36.5 points per game.
“I was impressed and pleased with how our defense has progressed these first two games,” Frost said. “Part of the reason we haven’t gone light speed around here is we didn’t want to leave the defense on the field that long. I’m really impressed and happy with how they’re coming along.”
Through three games this season, Penn State’s defense has allowed 36.3 points per game. All three of the Nittany Lions’ opponents to date have been quarterbacked by dual-threat players, but neither of the three has needed to unleash their running ability in those contests.
Indiana’s Michael Penix Jr. rushed for a loss of 18 yards; Ohio State’s Justin Fields ran for a loss of 4 yards; Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa posted 13 yards rushing.
Penn State ranks 10th out of 14 Big Ten teams in scoring defense.
“It’s not technically a struggle that we have, but we do know that there are some things we need to fix as far as our discipline,” Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith said. “It’s all in effort. It’s not just one particular person. All 11 of us have to move as one, and we haven’t been doing that. That’s what we’re working on, and that’s what we’re going to do.”